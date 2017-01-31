WWE fans got to witness some exciting matches on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, which was aired from the Quicken Loans Arena in Laredo, Texas, on 30 January. In the main card, Braun Strowman challenged champion Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship, while in another featured fight, Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn squared off.

During the match, Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman made an appearance and addressed the humiliation the Beast Incarnate suffered at the hands of Bill Goldberg at Royal Rumble 2017. Heyman said that every time he told his children that he advocates for Lesnar, they remind him that "Goldberg beat him". This also happens to him when he walks down the streets, he added. So, Heyman issued a challenge on behalf of Lesnar for a final fight with Goldberg at WrestleMania 33, which takes place at the Camping World Stadium in ‎Orlando, Florida, on 2 April.

Monday Night Raw results:

Braun Strowman vs (champion) Kevin Owens (WWE Universal Championship)

Braun Strowman won via disqualification.

Bayley, Cesaro and Sheamus vs Charlotte Flair and the Club (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows)

Bayley, Cesaro, and Sheamus won with a Bayley-to-Belly on Charlotte Flair.

Chris Jericho vs Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn won with the Helluva Kick.

Mustafa Ali vs Tony Nese

Tony Nese won with a running knee strike.

Sasha Banks fights Nia Jax

Nia Jax won as the fight was stopped because Sasha Banks was brutally beaten in the fight.

Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Rusev and Jinder Mahal.