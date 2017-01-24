WWE Monday Night Raw delivered an exciting show at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on 23 January. In the main card, Roman Reigns challenged champion Chris Jericho for the WWE United States Championship, while in another featured match, Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins squared off to enter the Royal Rumble Battle Royal.

During the show, Bill Goldberg made his return and talked about the Royal Rumble. The former WWE and WCW champion said he would stop at nothing to win the Royal Rumble Battle Royal. Next, Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman entered the ring and told Goldberg that his opponent in the elimination match would depend upon the draw and that he could face the Beast Incarnate. Lesnar then came out and Heyman said that his client would destroy Goldberg. Goldberg then told Lesnar, who was at the ringside, if he could actually fight him now. Lesnar circled the ring and carefully entered the squared circle.

Gong! The lights went out and when it came back The Undertaker was in the middle of ring. There was a face-off between the three superstars. The end.

Monday Night Raw results:

Chris Jericho (champion) vs Roman Reigns (WWE United States Championship)

Roman Reigns won via disqualification.

Sami Zayn vs Seth Rollins (Royal Rumble Qualifying Match)

Sami Zayn won with a small package.

Cesaro vs Luke Gallows

Luke Gallows won with a fireman's carry flapjack.

Ariya Daivari, Drew Gulak and Tony Nese vs Jack Gallagher, Mustafa Ali and TJ Perkins

Jack Gallagher, Mustafa Ali and TJ Perkins won with a splash from Ali on Drew Gulak.

Braun Strowman, Jinder Mahal, Rusev and Titus O'Neil vs Big Cass, Enzo Amore and New Day

Braun Strowman, Jinder Mahal, Rusev and Titus O'Neil won with a running powerslam from Braun on Enzo Amore.

Nia Jax vs Ray Lyn

Nia Jax wo with a Banzai Drop.

Noam Dar vs Rich Swann

Rich Swann won with the knockout kick.