The latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw some exciting matches, which was aired from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on 26 December. In the main card, Kevin Owens challenged champion Roman Reigns for the US Championship, while in another non-title featured match Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins squared off.

The show kicked off with Stephanie McMahon. She entered the arena and told the audience that Mick Foley was off for tonight. The crowd interrupted Stephanie with CM Punk chant but she told them that their chant probably would last longer that Punk's UFC fight.

Next, Seth Rollins entered the ring and asked Stephanie if Triple H got everything he wanted for Christmas; more so his manhood. Stephanie then told Rollins that Triple H is the COO of WWE and more of a champion than he ever will be. Rollins called out Triple H but the latter was a no show. Rollins then said that as he had come to Chicago for a fight, he asked for a match with Braun Strowman.

Next, Roman Reigns entered the ring and told Stephanie that he also wants to fight Strowman. Reigns and Rollins argued as to who gets to fight Strowman and between the two they decided that they should team up. In the previous episode of Raw, Strowman had defeated both Rollins and Reigns in a fight. Stephanie told the duo that Rollins will fight Strowman and Reigns will defend his US Championship tonight against a wrestler of her choice.

Check of the Raw results for 26 December:

Kevin Owens vs (champion) Roman Reigns (US Championship)

Reigns won with the Spear on Owens.

Braun Strowman vs Seth Rollins

Braun Strowman won via disqualification.

New Day vs (champion) Cesaro and Sheamus (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

Cesaro and Sheamus retained their title with a Kick from Sheamus on Xavier Woods.

Nia Jax vs Scarlett Bordeaux

Nia Jax won with a Samoan Drop.

Bayley vs Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair won via pinfall with a a folding press.

Neville vs TJ Perkins

Neville won with a folding press.

Bo Dallas and Darren Young vs Shining Stars (Epico & Primo)

Bo Dallas and Darren Young won via disqualification.

Golden Truth (Goldust & R-Truth) vs The Club (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows)

The Club won with a schoolboy pin from Karl Anderson on Goldust.