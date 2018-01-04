The X Factor star Sam Bailey was rushed to the hospital after being knocked unconscious by a wayward ladder at her home.

The 40-year-old singer, who rose to fame in the tenth series of ITV talent show in 2013, revealed the terrifying incident to her fans in a series of posts on social media. Alongside one snap of her on a stretcher she wrote: "So this was me tonight! Unconscious! Ct scan and after finding out my skull is in still intact I've decided im not going to go In the loft again!'. [sic]"

Bailey was injured as she tried to get a suitcase from the loft. She was knocked out when the ladder sprang back and hit her on the head.

"Sam was on the floor for about an hour," a source told the Mirror.

Fortunately, after a trip to A&E at Leicester Royal Infirmary and the all necessary tests, she was discharged.

She had been due to appear in the Beauty and The Beast pantomime in Leicester, playing the part of the Enchantress, but wasn't well enough to take part in the show.

She is now at home recuperating and took to Twitter to reassure fans that she was out of the woods. "I'm on the mend people!", she captioned an image posted on Twitter showing her relaxing on the sofa with dogs by her side.

Back in October, X Factor boss and music mogul Simon Cowell was also carried out of his home in a neck brace on a stretcher after paramedics after falling down a flight of stairs. He had woken up dizzy and gone to get a glass of milk before losing consciousness and falling backwards.