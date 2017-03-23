Gaming's number-one plumber has finally arrived on Android with Super Mario Run, which is now available to download for free on the Google Play Store.

Nintendo's mobile platformer was announced in September during the launch of the Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus before launching on iOS in December. For a time, iOS users had exclusive run of the game, although Nintendo assured 'Droid fans that Mario would make the leap to Google's mobile platform in the not-too-distant future.

Super Mario Run features three levels that can be played from the outset, although upon completing those you'll need to pay £9.99 to unlock the rest of the game.

Once you do, you'll have full access to three game modes: "story mode" World Tour, competitive mode Toad Rally and Kingdom Builder, which lets you construct your own miniature version of the Mushroom Kingdom.

Super Mario Run was developed by Nintendo in partnership with mobile developer DeNA. The next smartphone game to come from the collaboration, Fire Emblem Heroes, was launched in February.

Nintendo's smartphone debut was marked by the launch of social app Miitomo in March 2016. The company enjoyed brief success-by-association with Pokémon Go later that year, despite having little to do with the game itself and as such receiving only a sliver of the profits.

The company's next smartphone game, a mobile port of its Animal Crossing franchise, will arrive at some point during Nintendo's "next fiscal year", which could mean that Tom Nook and pals will have to wait until as late as March 2018 to make their mobile debut.