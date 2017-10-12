Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder is not shy of flaunting her breast reductions scars on social media. The 29-year-old reality star has posted a photo of her underboob, which proudly showed off her marks from surgery that she underwent in November 2015, on Instagram.

She captioned the photo, wherein she is wearing a white t-shirt, saying, "Scars on FLEEK." Schroeder's 1 million Instagram followers are proud of her bold move and showered her with praise in the comments section.

One user wrote, "Scars make you beautiful. I have an ugly one down my belly, but I show it proudly. You're beautiful," another said, "You go girl!! Gorge. Gorge. Gorge. And love that you are embracing your beautiful scars. @stassischroeder I try to own mine."

Most fans are proud of her decision to keep the scars in the photos. "Yessss I have those scars too. Love that you're rocking them best decision ever," a fan of the Bravo star wrote, another wrote, "LOVE the decision to keep your scars in the picture. Looks amazing!"

The Vanderpump Rules star also spoke to People Magazine and revealed that during a recent photo shoot she made it clear to the photographer that there was no need to cover up her scars.

"I was like 'Don't edit out my scars.' They're awesome. I like being myself and I feel that everyone should embrace themselves. It's a scar! Scars are pretty! It's almost like a birthmark or something like that where it's something to not be ashamed of," Schroeder told the outlet.

In addition to her professional life, the Bravo star has explained how her scars play in her romantic life.

She explained, "Especially when I was single last year and started dating and then obviously you get intimate with someone and they're like 'What is that?' and for a split second, I remember being embarrassed and then like saying 'F**k that. I'm so proud of my body because it's mine."