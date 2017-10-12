Actor Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs, who have been dating since September 2014, have reportedly called it quits after three years together.

According to a report in The Sun, Pattinson is the one who called off their engagement. A source reportedly said, "They were almost inseparable for their first two years together. But in recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together."

"Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split. With so much ­history between them, though, there are still strong feelings there," the source was quoted as saying.

The source also revealed that Pattinson and the singer, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, were no longer working as a couple. "It's a difficult situation but things have become tough between them for some time and they both know they were no longer working as a couple," the insider alleged.

There was much speculation about their relationship when the 29-year-old singer was spotted without her engagement ring in August. She was also spotted spending quality time with a French model in Ibiza, Spain, on 11 August, prompting breakup rumours.

Back in July, the 31-year-old Remember Me actor candidly admitted that he was "kind of engaged" to girlfriend FKA during an interview with Howard Stern. "You're engaged, right?" Stern asked during an interview on his SiriusXM show, to which Pattinson replied: "Yeah, kind of."

He had also praised Twigs then and said, "She's super-talented and from a totally different world."

The actor, who ended his four-year relationship with Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart in 2012, is currently filming new sci-fi adventure High Life. Meanwhile, FKA Twigs has been in London working on her second album.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Pattinson's representatives for a comment and is awaiting a response.