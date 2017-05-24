Anderlecht sporting director Herman van Holsbeeck has confirmed that Youri Tielemans has rejected offers from England in favour of a move to AS Monaco in Ligue 1.

The Belgian midfielder was linked to Manchester United last summer after it was revealed that Jose Mourinho was keen to bring him to Old Trafford. Everton were also said to be interested in signing Tielemans this summer, but have lost out to this year's Champions League semi-finalists.

The Anderlecht chief revealed that a fee of €25m (£21.6m) plus bonuses has been agreed with Monaco which makes it the Belgian club's biggest sale thus far. Holsbeeck revealed that Tielemans was keen to find a club where he can play regularly and be an important member of the squad.

Vincent Kompany and Romelu Lukaku came through the youth ranks at Anderlecht, but have since gone on to make successful careers abroad. The former is currently at Manchester City, while the latter is with Everton, but seems poised to join one of the Premier League big guns - Chelsea or United - in the summer.

"Tielemans is Anderlecht's record transfer', Holsbeeck told Belgian publication Nieuwsblad, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"The transfer fee will be €25m (£21.6m) plus bonuses involved. Medical tests have been scheduled for Tuesday or Wednesday. Monaco is the ideal club for Youri.

"Youri really wanted to go to a club where the coach would love to work with him. Last season, he said to me: 'I won't go to Manchester where I am just another number on a list.'," the Anderlect sporting director revealed.

"If the transfer is completed, he can join Anderlecht's previous alumni [Vincent] Kompany and [Romelu] Lukaku."

Tielemans has been impressive since breaking into the Anderlecht senior team in 2013. He has made 129 appearances for the reigning Belgian champions and had his best season 2016/17 scoring 18 goals and providing 15 assists.