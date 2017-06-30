Real Madrid have sold Enzo Zidane to Alaves with Zinedine Zidane's son agreeing a three-year deal to continue his career at the Basque side.

The clubs have not disclosed the details of the agreement but reports in Spain claim that the Champions League winners have inserted a buy-back option as part of the deal in order to have the control over the midfielder's future.

The 22-year-old playmaker was handed his first-team debut by his father in November 2016 during a 6-1 Copa del Rey victory over Cultural Leonesa.

He grabbed that opportunity with both hands, scoring a goal before being replaced by Isco at half-time.

However, his remarkable debut was not enough to convince his father to give more opportunities with the first-team during the remaining of the 2016-2017 campaign.

Enzo, instead, continued his development with the Real Madrid second team, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 32 appearances in the Spanish Second Division B – the country's third tier of football.

The midfielder's situation was unlikely to change in the upcoming 2017-2018 season as Zidane already has the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Isco and Mateo Kovacic available in his position.

Real Madrid have therefore allowed him to join Alaves for an undisclosed fee, keeping a buy-back option as they have done in the past with the likes of Alvaro Morata and Dani Carvajal, having previously sold the pair to Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen respectively.

"Deportivo Alaves wants to welcome Enzo Zidane and wishes him the best of luck for the new season," the Basque side confirmed after the Frenchman agreed a three-year-deal to continue his career at a club who were one of the revelations of La Liga during the 2016-2017 campaign.

Enzo becomes the third player to leave Real Madrid during the summer transfer window after Los Blancos sold Diego Llorente to Real Sociedad and loaned Federico Santiago Valverde to Deportivo La Coruña.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are yet to make any major additions to Zidane's squad, having only signed 16-year-old Vinicius de Oliveira Junior from Flamengo as a prospect for the future.