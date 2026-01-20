Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani, one of the most influential couturiers of the 20th century, has died aged 93 at his home in Rome, surrounded by family, according to a statement released by the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation. The designer will lie in state at Piazza Mignanelli in Rome before a funeral service at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and Martyrs.

Born in Lombardy in 1932, Valentino moved to Paris at just 17 to study at the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne, later working under Jacques Fath, Balenciaga and Guy Laroche. He co-founded the Valentino fashion house in 1960, quickly becoming synonymous with luxury, craftsmanship and his unmistakable signature shade, 'Valentino red.'

His work dressed some of the most powerful and glamorous women of the last century, including Elizabeth Taylor, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Princess Diana and Julia Roberts. In 2023, he received the Outstanding Achievement Award at the British Fashion Awards, cementing his place as a pillar of modern fashion.

10 Most Iconic Valentino Fashion Pieces

1. Elizabeth Taylor's Spartacus Premiere Gown (1961)

2. Jackie Kennedy's Black Mourning Dresses (1964)

Jacqueline Kennedy, later Onassis, wore Valentino during her mourning period, introducing understated elegance into American political style.

3. Jackie Kennedy's Wedding Dress (1964)

Her Chantilly lace wedding dress from Valentino's all-white collection became one of the most famous bridal looks of the 20th century.

4. Valentino Red Fiesta Dress (1962)

Introduced at Florence's Palazzo Pitti, this bold red gown defined the colour that would become Valentino's signature

5. Sophia Loren's Honorary Oscar Gown (1991)

A close friend of the designer, Loren wore Valentino when receiving her honorary Academy Award

6. Princess Diana's Burgundy Velvet Dress (1992)

This daring Valentino look marked Diana's post-royal style evolution

7. Sharon Stone's Cannes Gold Halter Dress (1995)

Stone's gold Valentino gown at Cannes remains one of the festival's most memorable red carpet moments.

8. Julia Roberts' Oscar Dress (2001)

Roberts accepted her Academy Award for Erin Brockovich in a vintage black-and-white Valentino gown, widely regarded as one of the greatest Oscar dresses ever.

9. Jennifer Lopez's Jackie O-Inspired Dress (2003)

Lopez's one-shoulder Valentino gown paid homage to Jacqueline Kennedy's 1967 Cambodia look

10. Anne Hathaway's Oscar and Met Gala Looks (2011–2013)

Hathaway's close friendship with Valentino resulted in multiple iconic moments, including her wedding dress and vintage couture appearances

A Lasting Legacy of Glamour

Valentino Garavani's legacy lies not in trends, but in timelessness. As former British Vogue editor Alexandra Shulman noted, his work 'epitomised glamour and luxury' without chasing fashion's shifting edges. Even after retiring in 2008, his designs continued to dominate red carpets, proving their enduring relevance.

From couture salons to global award shows, Valentino dressed women not to shock, but to endure — creating garments that outlived seasons, cycles and even the man himself. His vision of elegance remains stitched into fashion history, a reminder that true style never fades.