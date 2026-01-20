The high-speed, slow-motion world of the Glambot has long been a staple of red-carpet prestige, capturing the elite of Hollywood in a flurry of couture and charisma. However, the man behind the lens, Cole Walliser, is currently facing a different kind of exposure as public sentiment shifts from admiration to scrutiny.

The director, who has built his career making celebrities look impeccable on red carpets, finds himself at the centre of a digital storm following a series of events that have called into question his professional conduct. From a viral clarification regarding Jennifer Lopez to a leaked 2019 email exchange, Walliser is facing backlash over what many deemed unprofessional behaviour.

Who Is Cole Walliser?

Cole Walliser is a Canadian filmmaker and director who has established a significant career in the music and commercial industries. Based in Los Angeles, he is widely recognised for directing music videos and tour content for high-profile artists, including Miley Cyrus, P!nk, Katy Perry, and Laura Marano.

His widespread popularity, however, is primarily attributed to his role as the director and operator of the Glambot, a high-speed robotic camera used to capture cinematic, slow-motion shots of celebrities on major red carpets like the Oscars and Grammys. Walliser became a viral sensation by sharing behind-the-scenes footage and his charismatic interactions with stars on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where he has amassed millions of followers.

2019 Email Exchange Sparks Elitism Accusations

Walliser, however, finds himself in the middle of a controversy after a 2019 email exchange with a potential client leaked. A bride named Yinka Animashaun inquired about the Glambot camera for her wedding. However, many found Walliser's response rude and dismissive.

In response to the enquiry, the Glambot director stated the cameras cost between $10,000 (£8,100) and $1,000,000 (£810,000). When Yinka asked about the booking process, Walliser explained that the price includes camera and lighting rental, at least 15 crew members on set, rehearsals, gear drop-off, insurance, permits, and additional services.

Walliser said he would require a 10% deposit amounting to $300,000 (£243,000) before proceeding with a contract. Yinka thanked Walliser and said she would reach out on Monday.

His final response raised eyebrows when Walliser told Yinka that she could have simply asked for a quote and 'didn't pretend to book'. The leaked email prompted many to slam the director, calling him 'condescending' and 'unprofessional'. Critics suggest the message appeared to question Yinka's capacity to afford his services.

Me seeing the glambot guy get exposed for being condescending and greedy after he was enjoying seeing JLo get dragged. pic.twitter.com/f3qRIm1vzs — Soum_designs 💚 (@SoumDesigns) January 19, 2026

Lopez Encounter at Golden Globes Triggers Email Leak

The leaked email involving Walliser and Yinka occurred over five years ago, prompting questions about why it resurfaced now. Walliser had a brief encounter with Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes, and critics attacked Lopez for seemingly ignoring Walliser during the Glambot session.

When Walliser shared Lopez's Glambot footage on Instagram, many noticed the director gave instructions, but she didn't look or respond to him. After the shot, Walliser thanked Lopez, but she turned her back and waved her hand.

'My favorite part was when she didn't look at, speak to, or smile at you,' Jamie French commented. Holly Robinson Peete added, 'You're so kind! People always look forward to interfacing with you. Not everybody is super friendly, though.'

Some observers speculate that Lopez's team is working to expose Walliser and rehabilitate the singer-actress's image. 'Oh JLo team working overtime,' one user wrote. Another added, 'jlo damage control.'

Oh jlo team working overtime 😂 — cryptobaddie (@ONCHAINBADDIE1) January 19, 2026

jlo damage control — Carbon_Le (@carbon_le) January 19, 2026

Walliser, for his part, actually defended after critics attacked the celebrity for allegedly being mean to him. 'I didn't take it personally, I didn't feel [she was] rude in that moment,' Walliser stated. He added that the moment celebrities stop for his camera, he appreciates them because they take time to support his work, noting that 'red carpets are so insane'.

The controversy is likely to impact Walliser's relationships with celebrity clients as the entertainment industry closely monitors how high-profile talent responds to working with the director at future events.