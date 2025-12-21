Anthony Joshua has never been far from the spotlight, but his latest return has sparked louder debate than ever. After a year away from boxing, the former heavyweight champion stormed back with a knockout win over Jake Paul, yet fans remain divided over what the fight really means for his legacy and future.

At 36, Joshua insists the break was necessary, but questions linger about whether this comeback answers them all.

Who is Anthony Joshua?

Born on October 15, 1989, Anthony Joshua rose from a late starter in boxing to one of Britain's greatest modern fighters. His breakthrough came at the 2012 London Olympics, where he won gold in the super heavyweight division and became a national hero overnight.

Joshua turned professional soon after and quickly built a reputation for power and composure. In April 2016, he won his first world title with a second round knockout of Charles Martin.

According to ESPN, Joshua went on to become a two time unified heavyweight champion, holding the WBA, IBF and WBO belts between 2018 and 2019, before reclaiming them later that same year with a dominant win over Andy Ruiz Jr.

His professional record now stands at 29 wins, 26 by knockout, and four defeats.

Joshua's legacy has been shaped by nights that thrilled and scarred him in equal measure. His 2017 showdown with Wladimir Klitschko is still remembered as one of the greatest heavyweight fights of the modern era, a brutal contest that showed both his power and vulnerability.

Yet defeats have also played a key role in how fans see him. Losses to Oleksandr Usyk and the shock stoppage by Daniel Dubois in September 2024 raised doubts about where Joshua stood among boxing's elite.

The Dubois defeat in particular left his future unclear, with many questioning whether he should continue at the top level.

Why Joshua Took a Year Away

According to Sky Sports, Joshua explained that he needed 12 months away from the ring to reset after the Dubois loss. He admitted the pressure surrounding his return fight against Jake Paul was immense.

'There was a lot riding on this fight. A lot of pressure, a lot of expectations, so I had to perform,' Joshua said. 'A lot of people doubt me. A lot of people do not respect me, so there is pressure. I had boxing on my back and I respect boxing.'

Joshua said the year off allowed him to regroup, work closely with Oleksandr Usyk's team, and refocus before taking on what he described as the responsibility of ending the 'Jake Paul show'.

The Controversial Fight With Jake Paul

Joshua returned to the ring in Miami with a decisive stoppage win over Jake Paul, but the result has divided opinion.

Paul was knocked down repeatedly, and the fight was halted after the American failed to beat the count. He later confirmed he had broken his jaw in two places and required surgery, including titanium plates and the removal of teeth.

While the win showed Joshua's raw power remains intact, fans have questioned whether beating a YouTuber turned boxer truly proves his place at the top. Some see the fight as a necessary confidence boost, others as a step sideways at a crucial stage of his career.

Joshua, however, appears focused on what comes next. After the fight, he once again called out Tyson Fury, a long awaited all British clash that has eluded fans for years.

At this stage of his career, Anthony Joshua's legacy is already secure, but how it is remembered may depend on what follows. The knockout of Jake Paul answered some questions about his hunger and power, but for many fans, the real test is still to come.