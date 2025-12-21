The boxing world is bracing for another sensational event before the year ends. The fight will pit Andrew Tate against Chase DeMoor in their crossover match this weekend for their 'Misfits Mania: The Fight Before Christmas' high-stakes event.

This will feature the controversial 39-year-old internet personality Andrew Tate. The fight will also mark his long-anticipated return to combat sports. On the other hand, DeMoor is equally well-known but for a different reason - he is an American reality TV personality and a prominent crossover boxer who currently holds the Misfits Boxing (MFB) Heavyweight Champion belt.

Venue, Date and Fight Time of the Anticipated Bout

The showdown between Tate and DeMoor is set to take place at the iconic Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium in the United Arab Emirates. The fighters are scheduled to enter the ring on Saturday, 20 December 2025.

According to Forbes, Tate and DeMoor are expected to make their ring walks around 5 p.m. Dubai time or 1 p.m. in the United Kingdom on Sunday. It should be noted that the start time of the major fight card may change depending on the pace of the undercard matches.

Fans across the globe are tuning in as Tate attempts a bold transition from kickboxing to traditional boxing. The stakes are particularly high for his return to combat sports, as a four-time world champion kickboxer with over 80 fights, he is challenging a reigning titleholder in the heavyweight division.

Undercard Details, Where and How to Watch the Misfits Match

While the physical action is centred in Dubai, fans around the globe can witness the high-stakes showdown via Rumble Premium, which serves as the exclusive platform for the event's livestream. Unlike most traditional boxing matches featured on DAZN or ESPN, this team-up with Rumble perfectly aligns with the 'alternative' and uncensored nature of the Misfits brand. On the platform, the content is tailored specifically to appeal to the massive fan bases that both fighters have built over the years.

The event between the 39-year-old Tate and 29-year-old DeMoor is the highlight*,* but the Misfits Mania undercard is a must-watch event too. Besides, it was designed to keep fight fans entertained and hyped up before the main match. The undercard fights are scheduled as follows:

Carla Jade vs Taylor Starling

David Lopez vs Luis Garcia

Tai Emery vs Pearl Gonzalez

Amir Anderson vs Joe Laws

NichLmao vs Ben Williams

Deen the Great vs Amado Vargas

Neeraj Goyat vs Anthony Taylor

Tony Ferguson vs Warren Spencer

A New Era of Crossover Boxing

The Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua match just concluded before the Tate vs DeMoor crossover fight. These matchups highlight how the line between professional boxing and entertainment is quickly disappearing. With this, crossovers in combat sports have become really popular.

In any case, Jake Paul suffered a devastating loss against Joshua, who ended the fight in the sixth round. The former was also sent to the hospital after the match for a broken jaw. Although it was a knockout win and he got the job done, BBC News reported, it was still 'far from peak performance from Anthony Joshua.'