A damning new report has found that thousands of Jewish students in the United States experience hostility on campus, with a significant number feeling compelled to hide their religious identity to avoid harassment. The annual report, released by the non-profit organisation StopAntisemitism, gave 14 universities a failing grade.

The schools, which include elite institutions such as Harvard, Yale, and Columbia, were cited for failing to establish or enforce disciplinary actions against antisemitic behaviour. The report paints a grim picture of American higher education, suggesting a systemic failure to protect Jewish students.

14 Universities with 'F' Grade

StopAntisemitism surveyed 90 schools across the country, with its findings representing a formal verdict on the inadequacy of administrative responses to escalating anti-Jewish activity. Fourteen colleges received an 'F' grade for failing to take action against students and staff who engage in antisemitic remarks or behaviour.

The universities that received the 'F' grade include Columbia University, The New School, Harvard, Yale, Brown, University of Pennsylvania, MIT, Northwestern, UC Berkeley, the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), University of Oregon, University of Washington, Pomona College, and Portland State University.

'The schools that received Fs in the report have become ground zero for antisemitism in American higher education,' StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez told a news outlet. Rez called out those institutions, which take pride in 'being moral and intellectually elite, yet they repeatedly failed to protect Jewish students from harassment, intimidation, hostility, and real violence.'

Students Forced to Conceal Their Identity

The most troubling part of the report centres on how the verbal abuse, hostility, and ostracisation prompt Jewish students to hide their identity. Thirty-nine per cent of the Jewish college students felt unsafe and decided to conceal their identities to distance themselves from the unwarranted hate. Worse, 62 per cent of them were reportedly blamed for the Israel-Gaza war.

Another 58 per cent of the respondents said they experienced antisemitism, and another 65 per cent felt unwelcome. Only 12 per cent were satisfied with how the campus addressed the issue; 58 per cent said their school failed to defend them from those who came after them due to their Jewish roots.

'Systemic and Tolerated' Problem

The report 'exposes a disturbing and undeniable reality' about the experience of Jewish students in the country, according to Rez. She condemned how 'Antisemitism on American college campuses is systemic and tolerated' in the 'very institutions tasked with protecting our American kids.'

At Columbia University, for example, Jewish students reportedly 'faced repeated antisemitic incidents, including vandalism, hate-filled emails, and disruptions glorifying extremist violence.' Federal investigators found the campus showed 'deliberate indifference toward the issue,' threatening to withhold hundreds of millions in federal funding.