A historic global shift is underway. Over the next five years, an estimated $18.3 trillion in generational wealth will pass to Millennials and Gen Z, with £327 billion shifting in the UK alone. This is not just a redistribution of capital. It is a wholesale change in the expectations of investors.

The incoming generations are mobile-native, highly informed, and digitally demanding. They expect their financial platforms to function with the speed and simplicity of Spotify, while delivering the intelligence and responsiveness of Duolingo. In short, they want smarter, more relevant financial engagement.

But the reality is stark: most financial services institutions (FSIs) still operate with static platforms, legacy interfaces, and regulatory apprehension that stifles innovation.

Roy Michaeli, co-founder of WNSTN AI, explains: 'It's not about competing with deep tech. We're focused on engagement. The real opportunity is using AI to create personal, useful experiences that make investors feel valued — without sacrificing compliance.'

The Loyalty Crisis: Why Old Tools Don't Work on New Investors

According to a recent global survey by Deloitte, FNZ, and ThoughtLab, more than half of Gen Y and Gen Z investors say they would switch financial services providers in exchange for better digital tools, apps, and AI-powered experiences. The same study shows that 74% of younger investors expect their providers to match the digital standards set by leading tech companies.

This is a clear sign that loyalty is no longer guaranteed. While the Robinhood era showed that simplicity wins user adoption, the next era will reward relevance and real-time responsiveness.

Younger investors don't want a flood of data. They want curated insights that reflect their goals and risk appetite. They want alerts on what changed since they last logged in, why it matters, and what they might consider doing next. Most brokerages are years behind in offering that kind of engagement.

Jamie Rakover, WNSTN's co-founder, puts it plainly: 'There's an overload of AI agents being built. But what matters is what you do with them and how you connect all that activity into something coherent and compliant. We help FSIs turn AI conversations into business intelligence.'

A New Model: Engagement-First AI That's Built for FSIs

WNSTN is gaining traction by offering a plug-and-play AI layer tailored specifically for regulated financial institutions. Unlike generic large language models, WNSTN's system is trained exclusively on financial-grade data, built with audit trails, and deploys in weeks without custom model training.

Its primary value lies in personalisation at scale, achieved without crossing compliance lines.

These platforms deliver:

Real-time market insights tailored to user portfolios

Proactive educational nudges without giving direct advice

Dynamic feeds of investment ideas, formatted in charts, video, or text

Dashboards for brokers showing investor intent, attrition risk, and deposit potential

FSIs don't need to build AI from scratch. What they need are systems that understand what matters most to their clients, and how to present that information in a way that is both usable and trustworthy.

'Most institutions don't even realise how much insight they're sitting on,' says Michaeli. 'We built something brokers can actually use — to see what their clients are asking, what they're worried about, and where the opportunities are.'

VRM: From CRM to Virtual Relationship Management System

WNSTN refers to its back-end dashboard as a VRM, or virtual relationship management system. It collects and structures insights from investor interactions across AI agents, surfacing valuable patterns for brokers and advisors.

For example, if dozens of users are asking about market volatility or looking to move funds, that triggers an alert. If a user repeatedly asks questions indicating high deposit potential, that insight is made available to the operational team, without revealing personal data and while remaining compliant.

According to Rakover, 'It's like when Google first launched: you type something in, and they learn what to show you next. We're doing the same thing for brokers, not just providing tools for end users, but giving institutions a smarter lens on what their clients care about.'

The Cost of Inaction

Internal AI projects at FSIs often take 12 to 24 months, require massive resources, and risk stalling in compliance reviews. Meanwhile, new entrants are moving fast and gaining ground.

Younger investors are loyal to platforms that reflect their needs. FSIs that fail to deliver contextual, digital-first experiences may lose a generation not due to performance, but due to poor communication.

As Michaeli sums up: 'There's a triangle of tension between the broker, the regulator, and the retail trader. We sit in the middle of that triangle, building tools that serve all three.'

The Great Wealth Transfer is more than an economic event. It is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reset how financial institutions serve their clients. AI, done responsibly, may be the key to unlocking trust, loyalty, and long-term growth.