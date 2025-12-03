Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, serving Georgia's 14th congressional district, recently said she plans to resign from Congress by 5th January 2026.

The announcement comes amid her fallout with US President Donald Trump. She voiced her concerns about the future of America, rising debt, the dominance of big corporations, dollar devaluation, and the political industrial complex in a detailed note.

Greene said she put effort into bringing taxpayer dollars back to her district, and spent a lot of her money travelling to support Donald Trump. However, she called for the release of the Epstein files and claimed that Trump spent millions of dollars to destroy her.

As an active stock trader, Greene is known for timing investments around major economic events that yield significant gains in a short span. Such consistent trades have raised concerns about insider trading.

For instance, Greene made significant profits in weeks when the US stock market crashed after Trump's announcement of tariffs earlier this year. She purchased blue-chip stocks at low prices before they bounced back to higher levels.

However, the Congress member appears to have adopted a new investment strategy of accumulating low-risk assets, which she disclosed days before announcing her retirement.

Buying Treasury Bills, Dividend Stocks

According to the latest periodic transaction report filed on 19th November, Greene purchased US Treasury Bills worth between $50,000 and $100,000 (£37,759 and £75,518).

Treasury bills, or T-bills, are short-term, low-risk debt instruments issued by the US government to raise money for various needs. Maturity terms range from four weeks to one year. T-bills are sold at a discount to their face value, and at maturity, they are redeemed at the full face value, where the difference is the profit for the investor. Note that T-bills are highly liquid investment options.

Around the same time, Greene collectively invested up to $150,000 (£113,277) in popular dividend stocks such as Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP), and Paychex (NASDAQ: PAYX). Out of these three stocks, P&G and ADP are dividend aristocrats, which means these companies have increased dividend payouts for at least 25 consecutive years.

These stocks fell by over 10% year-to-date. Some were affected by lawsuits, while others were affected by reciprocal tariffs, but these companies continued to raise their quarterly dividends this year despite considerable headwinds.

Reasons For a Change in Investment Pattern

Greene is probably transitioning to a low-risk investment strategy, like anyone else nearing retirement. However, there remain speculations that the unusual trades could be an attempt to squash insider trading accusations. It could also be that Greene expects near-term market volatility and is focusing more on stable income streams than bigger and quicker profits. Note that many of her October investments are currently in the red.

In 2025, Greene's total stock trading volume rose to $4.5 million (£3.3 million) from $3.9 million (£2.9 million) a year earlier, according to Quiver Quantitative. She has an estimated net worth of over $25 million (£18.8 million).

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.