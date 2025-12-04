Cami, a 38-year-old from Arizona, runs a laundromat that generated $475,000 (£355,867) in revenue in 2024. She worked as a nurse while managing the laundromat from late 2020 until April 2023, when she decided to leave nursing to work full-time at her business.

Currently, she works only five to six hours a week at the laundromat, dedicating about 10 hours weekly to creating social media content about her business. Over the past five years, she has hired six staff members as part of her growth strategy, shifting from hands-on operations to passive ownership.

Beyond the $475,000 revenue in 2024, Cami received $30,000 (£22,475) in rent from a neighbouring salon. Her overall profit was approximately $119,000 (£89,154), much of which was reinvested into the business, leaving her with around $66,000 (£49,446). She also earned $22,000 (£16,842) from six months of social media work last year, and is tracking close to $200,000 (£149,839) in earnings for 2025.

Cami describes running the laundromat full-time as a welcome change of pace. 'This is my first time where I'm able to be home for all the holidays, have every weekend off,' she said. 'I never have to go to a boss or a manager to be able to take off on a random trip home or anything like that. So my freedom of time has been completely changed.'

Why Laundromats Are So Profitable

Cami spent 13 years working as a nurse at a large hospital, but was seeking a change. She considered various business ideas, such as renting storage units and buying a mobile home park, before stumbling upon a laundromat listing online.

After running the numbers with an uncle of a friend—who owns multiple laundromats—she was convinced. He told her that laundromats are highly lucrative, saying, 'If I could go back in time, I wouldn't have gone to college or got my master's degree because laundromats scream money.'

Selling Her Home to Fund the Business

Cami spent a year planning her transition, even selling her house for $310,000 (£232,250) in April 2020. She moved into a rental home as part of her strategy. She used around $150,000 (£112,379) in equity from the sale to contribute to her $300,000 (£224,758) investment in the laundromat.

She financed the remaining $100,000 (£74,919) with a seller-financed loan at 6% interest for two years, which she repaid in just 1.5 years. She also withdrew $50,000 (£37,459) from savings for a down payment in October 2020.

Though she initially had reservations about selling her house, she was more excited about owning her own business. The laundromat had been operating for over two decades, and she invested around $20,000 (£14,983) in renovations. She is currently repaying two loans for washing machines and two vehicle debts for her delivery service, making total repayments of about $4,900 (£3,671) per month.

Over time, she reduced her hospital hours and purchased a new house in April 2023.

The Economics of Her Laundromat

Prices at her laundromat range from dryers costing $0.25 (£0.19) per seven minutes to 80-pound washers at $12 (£8.99) per load. Delivery services vary in price, catering to different customer needs.

According to The Laundry Association, the average laundromat can generate cash flow between $15,000 (£11,237) and $300,000 annually. Cami believes she could retire in about seven years or retain ownership and hire a manager to operate the business. She also considers expanding by adding a second location, with plans to sell for a profit later.

Learning and Advice for Future Entrepreneurs

Despite her initial lack of business experience, Cami has committed to learning. She listens to business podcasts, reads industry books, and attends laundromat conferences to stay on top of trends.

Her advice to aspiring business owners is simple: 'Make money from your current job and use it to follow your passions.' Her story demonstrates how strategic planning, investment, and a willingness to take risks can lead to financial independence and freedom.