As many as 21 people sustained injuries in a massive 85-car crash and pileup on a Wisconsin highway in the United States.

The multi-vehicle crash took place on Friday on I-39/90 in Rock County between Beloit and Janesville. It blocked the interstate highway for hours.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash could have been caused by ice and whiteout conditions. The region was also facing "slippery road conditions" due to winter weather when the incident took place. An investigation has been launched to find out the exact cause of the accident.

One person is in critical condition, while two others are in serious condition, according to a report by CBS News.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, the Rock County Sheriff's Office, the Beloit Police Department, and the Janesville Police Department are working in collaboration with emergency services.

The videos and images from the accident have gone viral on the internet and show vehicles crashing into one another in snowy conditions.

OMG. WISCONSIN black ice.

50 car pile up near Janesville& Beloit pic.twitter.com/m940LgQO2T — QadeerAhmad (@QadeerA8647) January 29, 2023

The total number of vehicles were 85 in this horrible pile up in Wisconsin 😬😥😢😭 🙏My humbro🧔 is lucky to be alive along with many others🤗❤🙏moms 👵little green car 🚗 totally loss but that car saved humbro ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/yxPngK1nSe — Patches🌈Rufus,Captain (@spidermom12) January 28, 2023

According to local officials, a similar crash took place on Interstate 41, hours after the aforementioned crash. However, no injuries have been reported in the incident, and the lanes were reopened after a few hours.

Several such incidents have been reported over the last few months in different regions of the US.

Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 23 near Whitmore Lake Road in Michigan. A pickup truck and an SUV caught fire in the collision. The driver managed to get out of the truck but died at the scene. The cause of the crash is still not clear.

In a similar incident reported from Ohio last December, three people died and multiple people received injuries during a pile-up involving 50 vehicles on a highway.

The images from the accident site showed a large black truck on top of several cars. It was caused by strong winds and freezing temperatures, per the local media reports.