As sustainability efforts take centre stage in corporate strategy, organisations face mounting pressure to measure and reduce their environmental impact. A new partnership between ControlUp, a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management leader, and Px3, a sustainable ICT research and consulting firm, aims to simplify this challenge by automating emissions reporting for workplace IT infrastructure.

The collaboration will integrate ControlUp's endpoint device data—covering desktops, laptops, and displays—with Px3's carbon footprint reporting tools, enabling companies to generate comprehensive, real-time reports on their IT-related emissions. This includes Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions based on location-specific electricity consumption and Scope 3 emissions derived from the product supply chain, including e-waste disposal.

The partnership comes at a critical time when global sustainability regulations, such as the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), tighten emissions disclosure requirements. According to Gartner, approximately 50,000 companies within the EU must comply with CSRD by 2028—significantly expanding the number of organisations required to report sustainability metrics compared to the 11,700 currently affected.

For companies struggling with the complexity of tracking carbon emissions across distributed IT estates, ControlUp and Px3 offer a seamless, automated solution. By integrating Px3's sustainability intelligence with ControlUp's real-time DEX data, businesses can streamline compliance, simplify emissions tracking, and align their IT strategies with net-zero goals.

'Px3 is a global expert in sustainable ICT strategy modelling and greenhouse gas emissions accounting, with a proven track record of helping organisations cut their carbon footprint by over 30%,' said Simon Townsend, Senior Vice President of Marketing at ControlUp. 'This partnership will make it easier for organisations to track their IT-related emissions, reducing complexity and accelerating their sustainability goals.'

The environmental impact of IT infrastructure is often overlooked in corporate sustainability strategies. Yet, end-user computing devices account for a significant portion of a company's energy consumption and carbon footprint. Px3 founder Dr Justin Sutton-Parker, a research fellow at the University of Warwick, emphasised that IT-driven emissions must be a priority in the broader sustainability conversation.

'By integrating with the Px3 sustainability platform, ControlUp has taken a significant step toward empowering organisations to measure and reduce their CO2e emissions,' Sutton-Parker said. 'By automating emissions tracking, businesses can manage their environmental footprint with minimal effort.'

The ControlUp-Px3 integration will allow organisations to produce real-time carbon footprint reports at no additional licensing cost. By leveraging data on device manufacturers, locations, and usage patterns, companies can gain visibility into energy consumption trends and potential efficiency improvements.

Beyond regulatory compliance, automated carbon footprint reporting offers organisations a strategic advantage in sustainability-driven markets. Investors, employees, and customers are increasingly scrutinising corporate sustainability efforts, and companies that can demonstrate tangible emissions reductions are more likely to attract top talent, secure investment, and enhance their reputation.

As remote and hybrid work models continue to evolve, measuring and optimising the environmental impact of IT assets will be crucial. Therefore, this sort of sustainability reporting provides businesses with the vital tools they need to make workplace sustainability easier, measurable, and actionable.

