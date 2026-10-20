A household earning $500,000 (£375,000) a year might appear comfortably insulated from financial pressure. Yet 36.6% of respondents in households earning more than $500,000 (£375,000) said they primarily lived paycheck to paycheck, according to Goldman Sachs Asset Management's 2026 Retirement Survey and Insights Report. That was the second-highest rate among the survey's income groups, behind households earning less than $50,000 (£37,500), at 60.8%.

The pattern challenges the assumption that financial security rises steadily with income. The share reporting paycheck-to-paycheck pressure fell to 22.2% among households earning $100,000 to $200,000 (£75,000 to £150,000), before rising to 34.2% in the $300,000-to-$500,000 (£225,000-to-£375,000) bracket and 36.6% above $500,000 (£375,000).

The survey gathered responses from 5,106 Americans in July 2026, including 3,612 workers and 1,494 retirees aged 45 to 75. Respondents described their progress towards financial goals, rather than undergoing an independent assessment of their finances.

How Higher Incomes Can Bring Bigger Commitments

The pressures facing high earners can differ from those confronting households struggling to cover essentials. Larger mortgages, expensive vehicles, private school fees, childcare, and frequent travel can turn into recurring commitments that are difficult to reduce quickly. Supporting relatives or helping adult children can add further demands.

As incomes rise, spending expectations can rise alongside them. A salary increase may fund a larger home or more expensive lifestyle without creating a proportionate increase in savings. This can leave a household with substantial earnings but limited flexibility when bills arrive.

Credit card habits offer another indication of the strain. In the survey, 46% of respondents from households earning more than $500,000 (£375,000) said they typically paid only the minimum on their credit card balances each month, or less. That was close to the 47% reported by respondents earning under $50,000 (£37,500), compared with 30% among those in the $200,000-to-$300,000 (£150,000-to-£225,000) bracket.

These figures do not mean high-income households face the same hardship as lower-income families. Rather, they suggest that income alone cannot reveal how much money remains available after fixed costs and debt payments.

Retirement Savings Face Competition From Current Bills

Long-term planning is another pressure point. Among respondents in the highest income band, 80% said they had delayed a major financial goal despite being employed, while 45% said they had postponed retirement savings. Both were the highest reported shares across the survey's income groups.

The wider retirement picture points in the same direction. Goldman Sachs Asset Management reported that the share of working respondents who increased their retirement savings fell from 55% in 2025 to 39% in 2026, a decline of 16 percentage points. Meanwhile, the share who reduced their savings rose from 8% to 14%.

Rising prices add context, although the survey does not establish inflation as the sole cause of these decisions. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that consumer prices increased 3.7% in the year to September 2026. The gasoline index rose 9.1% during September on a seasonally adjusted basis, adding to pressure on some household budgets.

The Census Bureau reported real median US household income of $87,460 (approximately £65,595) in 2025, showing that the typical household earns far less than the survey's highest income group.

What the Findings Mean for Household Budgets

The practical question is not simply how much a household earns, but how much of that income remains after essential spending, debt payments, and recurring lifestyle costs. Reviewing fixed commitments, building emergency savings and checking retirement contributions against long-term goals can help households identify where financial flexibility is being lost.

The findings are self-reported and do not establish that every high earner is financially vulnerable. They do, however, expose a gap between a headline salary and the capacity to save consistently. A high income can create more options, but it does not guarantee that those options translate into lasting financial security.