Buckle up, humans, this year might be the biggest year for humanity if all the predictions made by a famous mystic who died years ago come true. Reports on social media say that extraterrestrials are about to arrive on Earth in November 2026. This viral theory links back to alleged predictions by the famous mystic Baba Vanga, who is said to have foretold everything from world wars to alien encounters years before they occurred.

Baba Vanga was a Bulgarian mystic who was born as Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova in 1911 and was blind from a young age. She became known across the Balkans for her rumoured ability to foresee future events, earning her the nickname 'the Nostradamus of the Balkans' among followers, who credit her with predicting massive global happenings, including the 9/11 attacks and the death of Princess Diana. However, the accuracy and provenance of these 'predictions' are super contentious, and many of the forecasts credited to her have vague origins.

This idea of aliens coming to earth has obviously got people's attention online as 2026 has started, with bots, memes and posts giving the same scary message, which is that humanity is on the brink of first contact. But how much of this is grounded in anything real? As of this writing, the posts have gotten millions of views.

What Are Baba Vanga's Predictions?

According to reports, one of Baba Vanga's most scary alleged prophecies involves first contact with extraterrestrial life, yes, aliens are about to say hello to us, it seems.

Baba Vanga predicted alien spaceship would enter Earth’s atmosphere and outbreak of WWIII for 2026 https://t.co/PrUc5dEJbg pic.twitter.com/Fx7OOKTJLF — New York Post (@nypost) January 8, 2026

This prediction reportedly says that a colossal alien spacecraft will enter Earth's atmosphere in November 2026, and it will be humanity's first encounter with life from outside our planet. So, while followers of her prophecies repeat this prediction again and again, the original texts or documented sources for such a prophecy are unclear, and there is no consensus among historians or scholars about its authenticity, except for the lore of her previous predictions.

Moreover, other than the alien visitation prediction, many interpretations of Baba Vanga's prophecies for 2026 also include forecasts of a Third World War breaking out, natural disasters impacting huge portions of the Earth, and hyper fast technological changes such as AI taking over human life. All of this conspiracy is not new on social media, it usually comes from super generalised and retrospective interpretations instead of actual verified statements made by Baba Vanga herself. Even after her death in 1996, Baba Vanga's name has come up again and again in popular conspiracy folklore.

Fact Checking the Alleged Claims by Baba Vanga

When examining the social media frenzy about alien contact in 2026, it is important to distinguish between conspiracy and evidence. There is no credible historical record showing that Baba Vanga specifically predicted an alien spacecraft's entrance into our atmosphere in 2026. Most theories linking her to this prophecy come from modern interpretations shared online or by tabloids rather than original transcripts or archived writings from the mystic herself.

Furthermore, in scientific terms, there is also no real basis for believing that aliens will formally arrive on Earth next year. Astronomers continue to monitor unidentified interstellar objects passing through our solar system, such as 3I/ATLAS detected by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) telescope. Some people became curious about these objects and have woven them into alien arrival stories, but researchers describe them as natural celestial bodies like comets or asteroids unless proven otherwise.

Similarly, prophecies of an impending World War III or apocalyptic conflicts go back to general global tensions rather than specific, prophetic insight. While international relations between major powers such as the United States, China, India and Russia are complicated and occasionally strained, geopolitical experts would rely on observable policy and military developments to assess risk rather than mystical foretelling.

Finally, it's important to also point out that Baba Vanga's track record is inconsistent. Many predictions attributed to her, such as Barack Obama being the last US president or a world war beginning in 2010, clearly did not happen.