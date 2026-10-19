Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh has found herself back in the spotlight as images of her smiling while receiving an MBE from Prince William resurface online. The photographs, taken at Windsor Castle in December 2025, have prompted renewed discussion about her earlier comments on the royal family's appearance during King Charles III's coronation.

Andoh, best known for playing Lady Danbury in the Netflix period drama, received the honour in recognition of her services to drama. However, some social media users have revisited the ceremony alongside footage of her earlier remarks about the royal family, with critics questioning the apparent contrast between the two moments.

'Everybody's Gangsta Until They're Invited to Tea'

The phrase 'Everybody's gangsta until they're invited to tea' has become a tongue-in-cheek way for some online commenters to frame Andoh's meeting with Prince William. In the investiture photograph, the actress appears smiling as she receives her MBE from the Prince of Wales. For critics who still remember her coronation commentary, the image offered an opportunity to revisit the controversy and question whether her views had changed.

Others, however, argued that accepting a royal honour does not necessarily contradict criticism of the institution. Andoh was recognised for her contribution to drama, and receiving an award from a member of the royal family does not automatically mean she has abandoned her opinions about representation.

The reaction reflects how celebrity moments can take on new meaning when older controversies resurface, particularly when they involve the monarchy and questions of race.

Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh who labelled the royal family TERRIBLY WHITE is all smiles as she collects her MBE from the palace. https://t.co/IZJD8aeqwf — The English Crusader (@andrewc44104127) September 28, 2026

Revisiting the Coronation Commentary

The controversy began in May 2023, when Andoh joined ITV's live coverage of King Charles III's coronation. Reflecting on the contrast between the diverse congregation inside Westminster Abbey and the royal family gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony, she remarked: 'We've gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony.'

Her comment quickly triggered a backlash, with thousands of viewers contacting broadcasting regulator Ofcom to complain. Supporters of the actress argued that she had simply highlighted the lack of racial diversity among the senior royals visible during the occasion.

Andoh later clarified her remarks during an appearance on BBC Radio 4, explaining that she had been struck by the visual contrast after watching a ceremony that included people from a wide range of backgrounds. She said she had not intended to upset anyone.

Ofcom ultimately decided not to pursue the complaints further, describing the remark as a personal observation made during a wider discussion and taking freedom of expression into account.

Why the MBE Ceremony Has Sparked Another Debate

Andoh's MBE recognition has become another talking point because it places her earlier criticism alongside a formal moment of recognition from the royal establishment. For some critics, the contrast is amusing, and they have used the images to suggest that public criticism becomes less straightforward when the opportunity to receive a prestigious honour arrives.

Others have pushed back against that interpretation, arguing that the actress can appreciate recognition for her professional achievements while maintaining her views about diversity and representation. The two positions are not necessarily incompatible.

The debate also highlights the complicated relationship between public figures and institutions they criticise. People can challenge aspects of an organisation without rejecting every interaction with it, and an award does not necessarily represent an endorsement of every tradition associated with its presenter.

Andoh's Royal Controversy Continues to Follow Her

Years after the coronation, Andoh's 'terribly white' remark remains one of the most recognisable controversies associated with the event.

Her MBE ceremony has given social media users another reason to revisit the discussion, with some treating the images as an ironic twist and others questioning why the actress's professional recognition should be framed as a contradiction.

Ultimately, the renewed debate says as much about the internet's appetite for revisiting celebrity controversies as it does about Andoh herself. Her comments remain part of the public record, but so does her recognition for a career spanning decades in theatre, television and film.