Aviation giant Airbus has underscored its threat to leave Britain if the country exits the European Union without an agreement on future trading relations.

Speaking to reporters, Airbus CEO Tom Enders was candid about his frustration with the government's lack of progress in talks with the EU. Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with her Cabinet later Friday in an effort to hammer out a unified position on Brexit more than two years after the country voted to leave the bloc.

Enders says "her majesty's government still has no clue, or at least no consensus, on how to execute Brexit without severe harm."

The company, which employs about 14,000 people in the U.K., has said it will "reconsider its long-term footprint in the country" if there is no deal.

Meanwhile, May is facing resistance from hard-core Brexit backers in her Conservative government as she gathers her fractious Cabinet to hammer out a plan for future trade with the European Union.

The 30-strong Cabinet is being sequestered inside the prime minister's Chequers country retreat — without their phones — to discuss a compromise plan that May hopes will unite the government, and be accepted by the bloc.

It's a tall order.

With just nine months to go until the U.K. leaves the bloc, May says the government has "a great opportunity — and a duty" to agree on a plan.

But pro-Brexit ministers including Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson have doubts about her proposal, which would see Britain stick closely to EU rules for trade in goods.