The quiet corners of America's budget airline industry were rocked this week after Allegiant confirmed it will buy Sun Country Airlines in a blockbuster deal worth £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) including debt. The move will create one of the largest leisure-focused carriers in the United States, reshaping the competitive landscape of low-cost aviation.

For years, both airlines have quietly carved out profitable niches away from the glare of the big four US carriers. Now, with this merger, Allegiant and Sun Country are betting that scale, complementary networks and financial muscle will allow them to thrive in a market battered by rising costs and fierce competition.

How The Deal Came Together

Under the terms of the agreement, Sun Country shareholders will receive £3.23 ($4.10) in cash and 0.1557 Allegiant shares for each share they own, giving an implied value of £14.88 ($18.89) per share. That represents a premium of almost 20 per cent over the airline's previous closing price of £12.43 ($15.77).

The tie up, which has flown under the radar of most travellers, signals a dramatic shift in how smaller airlines are fighting back against rising costs, fierce competition and the dominance of the big four US carriers.

The transaction includes around £315 million ($400 million) of Sun Country's net debt, which Allegiant will assume when the deal closes. Once completed, Allegiant investors will own roughly 67 per cent of the combined company, while Sun Country shareholders will control the remaining 33 per cent.

The boards of both airlines have unanimously approved the deal, which is expected to close in the second half of 2026 subject to shareholder votes and US antitrust review. The new group will be headquartered in Las Vegas and led by Allegiant chief executive Gregory Anderson, with Sun Country chief Jude Bricker joining the board.

Why Allegiant and Sun Country Fit So Neatly

While neither airline is a household name, both have built quietly profitable businesses by focusing on holiday makers and underserved routes. Allegiant specialises in flying passengers from small and mid-sized cities straight to beach and leisure destinations, while Sun Country is centred on Minneapolis and also runs charter flights and cargo operations for Amazon.

Crucially, their networks barely overlap. Industry data shows the two airlines share just one route between them, meaning the merger allows them to grow without cutting flights or jobs in the way traditional airline takeovers often do. That lack of overlap also makes the deal easier to defend against regulators who are wary of reduced competition.

Anderson said the Amazon cargo business was a major factor in the deal and confirmed the companies discussed the merger with the tech giant beforehand.

The Money Behind the Merger

Executives believe the combined airline will be far stronger financially than either company alone. They expect the merger to generate about £110 million ($140 million) in annual cost savings and extra revenue by the third year after completion. The transaction is also forecast to boost earnings per share in the very first year.

The airlines are betting that scale will help them survive a punishing market. Budget carriers in the US have been hit hard by higher fuel prices, rising wages and an explosion of capacity from bigger rivals such as Delta, American, United and Southwest, which together control around 70 per cent of the domestic market.

By joining forces, Allegiant and Sun Country hope to create a more resilient leisure airline that can weather seasonal demand swings and negotiate better deals on aircraft, fuel and airport fees.

Why This Deal Could Change US Budget Flying

This merger is being closely watched in Washington as a test of how willing the Trump administration is to allow consolidation in the airline industry. Unlike past mergers, which often removed overlapping routes and reduced competition, this deal is built on expansion rather than contraction.

For travellers, the combined airline could mean more direct flights to holiday hotspots and more competition in smaller markets that have long been ignored by the big carriers. For investors, it represents a bold attempt to build a national leisure airline capable of standing up to far larger rivals.

With a valuation of £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion), a clear growth strategy and minimal route overlap, Allegiant's takeover of Sun Country marks one of the most significant moves in US low cost aviation in years. Whether it becomes a blueprint for the future of budget flying will depend on how smoothly the two carriers can come together in the skies.