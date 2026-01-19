Amazon has confirmed an outbreak of tuberculosis (TB), sometimes described as a 'Victorian disease,' at its flagship fulfilment centre in Coventry. The revelation has triggered a fierce confrontation with the GMB union, which is calling for the immediate temporary closure of the facility to prevent a wider public health crisis.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the NHS have launched an expanded screening programme at the site after 10 workers tested positive for latent TB late last year. While latent TB is non-contagious, it can develop into an active, infectious state if left untreated. The current screening follows an initial targeted programme in September 2025, which was prompted by a 'handful' of active, contagious cases among the workforce, according to The Guardian.

Union Warns of 'Mass Outbreak' Risk

The GMB union, which has long been at odds with Amazon over working conditions at the BHX4 site, has accused the retail giant of prioritising Christmas period profits over employee safety. The union claims that Amazon was aware of the initial cases in September but failed to provide adequate guidance or correspondence to the 2,000-strong workforce at the time.

Amanda Gearing, a senior organiser for GMB, warned that the high density of workers within the warehouse creates a 'hive of infection.' 'Currently, Amazon is putting all workers, site visitors, and the local and wider communities at risk,' Gearing said, adding that the site risks becoming the 'engine room of a mass TB outbreak of a scale not seen for decades,' as detailed by ITV News Central.

The union is demanding that the site be shut down immediately and that all staff be sent home on full-pay medical suspension until comprehensive infection control measures are implemented.

Amazon and UKHSA Respond

Amazon has rejected the union's calls for closure, maintaining that the situation is under control and that they are following expert medical advice. A spokesperson for the company stated that they 'immediately followed guidance from the NHS and UKHSA' as soon as the initial cases were identified. 'Nothing is more important than the safety and wellbeing of our team members,' the spokesperson added.

Dr Roger Gajraj, a consultant in health protection at UKHSA West Midlands, sought to calm public fears by noting that those affected are responding well to treatment and no longer pose an onward risk. 'The overall risk remains low,' Dr Gajraj said, though he confirmed that testing is being offered as a precaution to anyone who had close contact with the infected individuals.

The Resurgence of 'Victorian' Ailments

Tuberculosis, a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs, was a leading cause of death in the 19th century but was largely brought under control by modern antibiotics and the BCG vaccine. However, the UK has seen a recent uptick in cases, with notifications rising by 13.6% in 2024.

The Coventry warehouse incident has highlighted concerns regarding vulnerable populations within the 'gig economy' workforce. Some employees told union representatives that migrant workers at the site might be particularly at risk if they did not receive childhood vaccinations in their countries of origin. Coventry City Council has urged anyone experiencing a persistent cough for more than three weeks, night sweats, or unexplained weight loss to contact their GP immediately.