A video of a dance teacher being mirrored by her students during class has gone viral on social media, particularly on TikTok.

The video appears hilarious, as the students mirror their teacher, thinking it is just part of the choreography, unaware that she was experiencing an episode of low blood sugar. In reality, a sudden drop in blood sugar can be life-threatening.

Here are the symptoms to watch out for if you or someone else is experiencing low blood sugar, and what steps you can take to help.

The Viral Video

A video posted by JokeJar on TikTok (@jokejar5) has garnered 5.7 million views, more than 580 thousand likes, and over 3,000 comments.

@jokejar5 Students were practicing dance moves with their teacher when she suddenly experienced low blood sugar. The students were just blindly imitating. ♬ original sound - JokeJar

The video shows a typical dance class where a Chinese teacher is instructing her students in the choreography and having them mirror her.

At first, everything appears normal, until she turns her head—doing head rolls—and slowly begins to lose control, walking in a zombie-like manner, which her students continue to mimic.

What her students believed was part of the choreography was actually the teacher experiencing an episode of low blood sugar. Unaware of this, the students blindly imitated her, even the moment she fell to the floor.

As expected, many viewers found the video hilarious—seeing the students completely unaware of what was happening and assuming everything was simply part of the dance.

To be fair, the teacher's movements did resemble dance steps, so it's hard to blame the students. They appear to be very dedicated, after all.

Internet's Reaction

As with most viral videos, the internet was quick to share its thoughts and reactions.

One commented, 'I CANNOT THE WAY THEY THOUGHT IT WAS APART OF THE DANCE.'

Another one said, 'The collective knee dive and headrolls 😭.'

This user wanted to make sure they weren't alone: 'Am I the only one laughing cuz they all copied her, not knowing she's experiencing low blood sugar 😭.'

This commenter admitted they shouldn't be laughing, 'I'M GOING TO HELL FOR LAUGHING😭'

And another wrote, 'The teacher is dying, and they are still dancing😭'

'Stop, why does the teacher actually look like she's dancing 💔,' the teacher is really a great dancer, even in the face of a medical emergency.

Some viewers, however, didn't find it funny. One said, 'That's a ridiculous thing to do. It is not a hilarious moment,' while another echoed the sentiment: 'Interesting definition of hilarious, I must say.'

Symptoms of Low Blood Sugar

In situations like this, low blood sugar can be life-threatening, especially when it strikes suddenly and affects coordination and awareness.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), hypoglycaemia typically presents with a cluster of warning signs. These can range from mild to severe, and recognising them early is crucial.

If you suddenly experience the following, you're likely suffering from low blood sugar:

Shaking or trembling

Sweating

Sudden intense hunger

Dizziness or light-headedness

A fast or pounding heartbeat

Irritability, anxiety, or feeling 'on edge'

Difficulty concentrating or confusion

Blurred vision

Unusual behaviour (such as staggering or appearing dazed)

Weakness or fatigue

And if you experienced the following, that means you're having severe symptoms of hypoglycaemia:

Inability to coordinate movements

Slurred speech

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

These severe signs indicate a medical emergency requiring immediate attention.

How to Handle Low Blood Sugar

Given that a sudden drop in blood sugar is life-threatening and may need immediate medical attention, knowing how to act can help, as quick action can prevent the situation from becoming dangerous.

Health authorities recommend the following steps to manage hypoglycaemia safely:

If ever you experience the symptoms of low blood sugar, you have to do the following to prevent complications:

Check your blood sugar if possible. Take fast-acting sugar straight away, such as: 4–5 glucose tablets

A small glass of fruit juice

A regular (non-diet) fizzy drink

3–4 teaspoons of sugar dissolved in water Wait 10–15 minutes and reassess your symptoms. If symptoms persist, repeat the fast-acting sugar. Once you feel better, eat a slow-release carbohydrate snack, such as bread, fruit, or a cereal bar, to stabilise your levels.

And if someone else is experiencing it, you have to do the following:

Stay calm and ensure they are safe. If they are awake and able to swallow, give them fast-acting sugar. Do not give food or drink if they are unconscious, choking, or too confused to swallow safely. If they lose consciousness, place them in the recovery position and call emergency services immediately. Stay with them until they recover or help arrives.

Although the clip captured the internet's attention for its comedic timing—thinking it was hilarious, it ultimately sheds light on how quickly a medical episode can be misunderstood. Low blood sugar is serious and can become life-threatening if ignored.

By understanding the signs and knowing how to help, we can respond with both awareness and compassion the next time we witness something similar.