Power Rangers actress Amy Jo Johnson has said she is 'grateful and very happy to be alive' after the private jet carrying her and New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg overran a runway and hit a perimeter fence at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The Dassault Falcon 50's pilot aborted take-off at the airport at about 11am local time on Sunday, 18 October, and the aircraft struck the fence at the edge of runway 1L. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said eight people were on board. Harry Reid International said there were no known injuries.

Johnson, 56, who played the Pink Ranger in the 1990s series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, posted about the incident on Instagram the next day.

'It was an eventful weekend. That's for sure,' she wrote. 'And then surviving a very hairy plane situation. But we did. And I'm grateful and very happy to be alive!'

Her post combined photographs of Wahlberg and his bandmates on stage with pictures of the jet on the runway and the damaged fence.

What Happened at the Airport

The FAA said the aircraft was leaving Las Vegas for Toronto Pearson Airport when the pilot aborted take-off. Johnson had travelled to Nevada to watch Wahlberg and New Kids on the Block close their Las Vegas residency, The Right Stuff, at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

In a statement on social media, the airport said a 'general aviation aircraft skid off runway 1L and made contact with the perimeter fence'.

An airport spokesperson did not tell the Associated Press what caused the jet to leave the runway. The cause has not been made public.

Runways 1L and 1R were closed for inspection, and a ground stop was put in place at 12.50pm. The airport said operations resumed after inspections were completed by 2.30pm, and arriving flights faced delays.

Wahlberg Praises Pilots After Jet Skids off Runway

Wahlberg, who stars in the television drama Boston Blue, posted a video to Instagram on Sunday, filmed near the jet. 'We were taking off and didn't get up in the air and ran out of runway,' he said. 'These pilots saved our lives.'

He added: 'God covered us. I'm not sure how many fences we avoided, we didn't avoid the last one.'

Wahlberg said he had first recorded the clip for friends and family but decided to share it publicly after receiving 'a lot of concerned messages and texts'. In his caption, he described 'a rather intense few moments, which felt like a few long minutes'.

'The airplane did take some lumps, but we did not,' he wrote. He also thanked the emergency crews at the airport, calling them 'absolutely wonderful'. He said he had telephoned his family before posting so they could hear his voice first. His wife, the actress Jenny McCarthy, commented: 'God is so good!'

Fans React to Amy Jo Johnson's 'Hairy' Plane Ordeal

Fans of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers flooded Johnson's post with messages of relief. One wrote: 'My heart SANK! So glad you're all okay.' Her former co-star David Yost called the incident 'absolutely insane' and said he was 'so happy you all are ok'.

Wahlberg also commented on her post. 'You rock Amy Jo!' he wrote. 'So thankful for you, and for my buddy Matt! So very blessed!'