A tragic accident before a college football game on Saturday has left a US Air Force service member dead and ignited a wave of political backlash online. The airman fell from the Alamodome rafters during a scheduled pregame rappelling demonstration.

It occurred during the opening ceremonies of UTSA's annual military appreciation game between the UTSA Roadrunners and the US Naval Academy Midshipmen. After the incident, several political commentators and strategists took to social media to criticise Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and his promotion of high-visibility military displays.

Airman Falls During Pregame Rappelling Demo

The deceased airman was a tactical specialist assigned to Detachment 2 of the Air Force's 6th Combat Training Squadron, operating from San Antonio-Camp Bullis under Nellis Air Force Base.

His unit is responsible for training Tactical Air Control Party airmen who embed with Army and Marine ground units to coordinate critical battlefield air and artillery support. Part of their operational standards includes mastering high-altitude descent techniques, including rappelling from elevated positions.

For this specific pregame ceremony, four service members were set to execute a 170-foot vertical descent from the ceiling rafters of the Alamodome down to midfield. Graphic video circulating online captured the moment one of the participants lost control halfway through the descent and accelerated rapidly down the rope line, before hitting the turf with force.

Stadium medics and emergency first responders treated the motionless airman for several minutes before loading him onto a stretcher and taking him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Blame Falls on Hegseth for 'Pointless' Recruiting Spectacle

Though Hegseth himself was not in attendance, critics and political commentators were quick to assign him blame because of his overarching policy decisions on military recruitment and public relations. Jackie Singh, an aide on Joe Biden's 2020 campaign, took to X, thanking Hegseth for yet another 'pointless and tragic recruiting spectacle'.

Democratic strategist Chris Jackson called the incident sickening and said the ridiculous military showboating at football games needed to stop. He also added that military service members are humans and not props for someone else's political theatre.

None of the critics, though, have presented evidence that Hegseth ordered or directly oversaw the Alamodome demonstration, but their outrage focused on the broader promotion of public military stunts.

Questions Over Safety Protocols

Nellis Air Force Base stated the incident is currently under investigation. It has identified the deceased airman as Sgt Ian Patterson. The American Conference, which oversees both the UTSA and Navy Athletics, also defended the decision to proceed with the game after a 10-minute kickoff delay.

American Conference commissioner Tim Pernetti met with representatives from both universities, Alamodome management and local authorities to review the situation. At that time, military officials from Nellis had not yet publicly confirmed the service member's exact medical status.

The officials wanted to mitigate speculation while respecting the military casualty notification procedures. Nellis confirmed the death just after midnight.

As the Air Force investigation continues into the circumstances behind the fatality, questions are being raised about safety protocols for live tactical manoeuvres used for public entertainment.