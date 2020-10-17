The 2019-2020 NBA season has finally ended. After a long roller-coaster ride, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers won the championship. It's the fourth for James and the 17th for the gold and purple franchise.

Most teams are looking into the future, planning and preparing for the new season. Players are also thinking about their own careers. According to CBS Sports, there are several top players who may opt-out of their player option contract to search for greener pastures.

Anthony Davis

Davis's contract with the Lakers ends this season, with an option of 28.7 million if he decides to stay in the team under the current deal. As an 8-year veteran, his max contract is 30% of the salary cap.

While Davis will likely want to stay with the Lakers, some analysts believe he may want to go somewhere else after losing the Finals MVP to LeBron James. If he does stay, he would want to sign a new contract with higher pay and a longer term.

The problem here is the expected sharp drop in the Salary cap this coming season due to the financial losses brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jerami Grant

The Denver Nuggets was one of the dark horse teams this year. They surprised everyone with their performance by making it to the Western Conference finals by beating the second-seed L.A. Clippers.

Serbian Nikola Jokic is undoubtedly the heart of the team, but Grant is one of their legs. A solid defender and decent shooter, A lot of Denver's success can be attributed to him. His 9.3 Million option is something he is unlikely to take, and even the Nuggets themselves expect it and are willing to make a counteroffer.

Tim Hardaway Jr.

While people expected Tim Hardaway Jr. to be at least as good as his father, the inventor of the crossover, that didn't turn out to be the case, until he moved to the Mavericks.

His 3-point shooting increased from 35% to a decent 40% in the last two seasons due to Luka Doncic setting up fantastic plays for the entire Mavs roster.

Now averaging 16 points a game mostly from assists from Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic, Hardaway Jr. is like Steve Kerr back in the second leg of the Chicago Bulls run.

After proving himself with the Mavs, now at 27, It's his last chance to cash in big with other teams or with the Mavs themselves.