Anthropic plans to dedicate a significant stake in its business to a public benefit fund, while Elon Musk has pledged to distribute SpaceX shares to children across America.

The Claude developer announced the Anthropic Public Benefit Fund in an 18 October 2026 press release, proposing an initial allocation of 5% of its shares, subject to stockholder approval.

Meanwhile, Musk pledged to distribute shares with 'every kid in America' in 2027, Reuters reported. The announcements set out different approaches to sharing wealth as artificial intelligence (AI) companies face scrutiny over the technology's effects on employment and society.

A Fund That Could Grow With Anthropic

Based on Anthropic's statement, its board could allocate another 2% of the company's shares to the fund for every 50% increase in its value above a set baseline. Those additions would remain discretionary.

The company has yet to disclose the baseline or detailed valuation milestones. It said it would provide further information about the fund's structure and governance in the coming months.

Anthropic will establish the fund as a wholly owned limited liability company (LLC), rather than a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organisation, to accommodate different forms of giving.

Potential uses include substantial donations to non-profit organisations and direct distributions to specific groups. Anthropic said none of the equity held by the fund would be used for lobbying or political donations in the US or elsewhere.

'We are instead directing that equity to the public benefit,' Anthropic said, contrasting its approach with technology companies' practice of increasing executive share awards.

Billions in Potential Value, Subject to a Listing

According to Reuters, Anthropic's planned initial public offering (IPO) could value the business at $2 trillion (approximately £1.50 trillion).

Some investors were considering a lower valuation of $1.5 trillion (around £1.13 trillion), the report added.

Those estimates would put the fund's proposed initial 5% stake at $75 billion–$100 billion (approximately £56.3 billion–£75.0 billion). These figures represent potential equity values at the estimated company valuations, rather than cash already available for distribution.

Anthropic operates as a public benefit corporation, a legal structure requiring management to balance broader public interests with financial objectives.

Musk Promises Shares Directly to Children

'Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many,' Musk wrote in a social media post quoted by Reuters.

The news agency reported that Musk held about 6.42 billion shares in the company as of June.

Using US census figures showing 72 million children, Reuters estimated the proposed giveaway at $11 billion (roughly £8.25 billion), based on share prices at the time of its report.

That would place its estimated value below Anthropic's proposed allocation, although the two initiatives use different mechanisms: Musk would distribute shares directly to individuals, while Anthropic would place equity in a company-owned fund.

Workers' Prospects Among the Proposed Priorities

In its statement, Anthropic identified employment disruption as one issue the fund could address. It said AI could create substantial economic value while also destabilising workers' livelihoods.

The company, as it notes, has already committed $200 million (approximately £150 million) to studying and addressing labour market effects. It said the pace of AI development could require further measures.

The fund would also build on earlier commitments by Anthropic's founders and employees, the company added. Its co-founders pledged to donate 80% of their personal equity holdings, while employees can pledge shares through a company matching scheme.

Anthropic said approximately half of its employees participate in the programme, which has operated since the company was founded.

Together, those commitments and the proposed new fund would dedicate roughly 20% of Anthropic's shares to public benefit, excluding any additional shares that might be allocated in future.

Anthropic also plans to publish a public benefit report assessing its progress against its mission.