US President Donald Trump praised Elon Musk on Monday, 19 October, after the billionaire pledged one SpaceX share to every child in America in 2027.

The proposed giveaway could be worth approximately $10.5 billion (€9.4 billion and £7.9 billion) at recent market prices.

Trump said it would be channelled through his administration's Trump Accounts programme, although Musk has yet to explain how families will receive the shares.

Musk announced the pledge on X after questioning how another technology company planned to distribute part of its wealth. Trump's enthusiastic response followed on Truth Social, but the announcement concerned a future gift, not shares already transferred.

Trump thanked his 'legendary friend' for his 'incredible generosity.' He praised private-sector participation in children's savings and said the initiative could give every American child 'a piece of the American Dream.'

Why Donald Trump Backed Elon Musk's SpaceX Stock Gift

'Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many,' Musk wrote on 19 October.

The financial implications are substantial. SpaceX went public in June 2026, and its shares closed at $146.03 (€130 and £109) on Friday, 16 October, according to the Associated Press.

With just over 72 million children under 18 in the United States, the indicative value exceeds $10.5 billion (€9.4 billion and £7.9 billion). That figure is an estimate, not a confirmed donation. The share price may change before any distribution, while Musk has not defined whether 'every kid' covers all children living in America or only those with US citizenship.

Trump's endorsement pointed to Trump Accounts, the tax-advantaged investment scheme for eligible children under 18.

According to the White House, nearly 70 million accounts had been created by 7 October, including more than 60 million through automatic enrolment. Parents or guardians can claim the accounts through the programme's app.

Eligible US citizens born between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2028 can receive a separate federal payment of $1,000 (€892 and £750).

The Internal Revenue Service requires a valid Social Security number and an appropriate election. That government contribution is distinct from Musk's proposed SpaceX shares.

A pathway for donated stocks already exists. In July, the Treasury said it would accept approved, publicly traded shares from philanthropic contributors to support Trump Accounts. However, IRS rules generally limit investments held in the accounts to qualifying broad-market index funds.

Officials have not explained whether Musk's proposed shares would be converted into permitted investments, nor what account holders would see credited. The existence of a donation pathway does not mean his offer has been processed.

How Elon Musk's SpaceX Pledge Compares With Anthropic's Fund

Musk's announcement followed a different approach to corporate giving than that of artificial intelligence company Anthropic. On Sunday, 18 October, Anthropic said it would place 5% of its shares into a Public Benefit Fund, subject to shareholder approval.

The company envisages a wholly owned limited liability company able to make substantial charitable donations or distributions to selected groups. Anthropic said it could add a further 2% of shares at its board's discretion whenever its valuation rises 50% above specified thresholds.

In response, Musk wrote on X, 'I recommend giving the shares directly to the public.' His subsequent SpaceX pledge focused on children rather than a centrally managed public benefit fund.

I recommend giving the shares directly to the public — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2026

The promise drew contrasting reactions on Reddit. In an r/elonmusk discussion, one commenter wrote, 'Talk is easy, actually keep the promise is another story.' Another said, 'I think that is a pretty cool idea,' while questioning how many shares would be required. Neither comment represents wider public opinion.

Musk has not announced a specific 2027 distribution date or detailed what parents must do to receive the proposed gift. It also remains unclear whether every eligible Trump Account would receive a SpaceX share or an investment of equivalent value.