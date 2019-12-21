Every year since 1959, the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame inducts professionals and amateurs who made notable contributions to the game of basketball. After 60 years and many inductees and controversies later, the committee selected 50 potential inductees for Class of 2020, including first-time nominees Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett.

Chris Bosh, who retired in 2017, will turn 36 next year. He would be one of the youngest people ever inducted in recent years if he wins the accolade. Bosh is also a first-time nominee for the Class of 2020.

According to RealGM, players such as Shawn Marion, Michael Finley, Mark Eaton, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, and Becky Hammon were among the other first-time nominees.

Rick Adelman, who coached the amazing Sacramento Kings in the early 2000s, and George Karl were included in the coaches list. The finalists will be unveiled in the All-Star Weekend next February, and the final list of inductees will be revealed in April.

This year's inductees include Chuck Cooper, the first African-American drafted into the NBA. Bill Russell, who was inducted way back in 1975, refused his award and only officially accepted it this year. There were speculations that Russell wanted Cooper to receive it before he did. Rumors abound that Russell believed that Cooper opened the door for him and all the other African-American players.

Unlike the Pro-Football (American), and National Baseball Halls of Fame, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inducts non-Americans into its ranks. International players such as Vlade Divac, Yao Ming, Dikembe Mutombo, Šarūnas Marčiulionis, and Oscar Schmidt were inducted. Schmidt never played in the NBA, but he is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, playing for 29 years in various countries. He holds the record as All-time Top Scorer in the Summer Olympics and FIBA world cup history.

The Naismith memorial is named after James Naismith, a Canadian credited for inventing the game. Even if the award is named after him, he is also an inductee as part of the Class of 1959 as a contributor. Naismith is also an inductee in the FIBA Hall of Fame.