How Many Times Has Magnus Carlsen Lost?

Magnus Carlsen is still considered to be the best player in the world. In fact, he's ranked number 1 by the FIDE (International Chess Federation) world ranking. But, just like other champions, Carlsen isn't invincible. There are times when he'll lose against a challenger, and this happened at the 2025 Norway Chess tournament on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

Magnus Carlsen Loses Against Gukesh Dommaraju

Gukesh Dommaraju (19) of India, the reigning World Chess Champion, was able to beat the Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen (34). Their intense match lasted for over four hours.

In most of his games, Carlsen will overwhelm his opponents with different tactics, which would allow him to win. However, the game against Dommaraju was different. His loss happened after he lost his knight in a faulty move, which eventually led to his defeat.

According to The Independent UK, Magnus Carlsen was frustrated with his loss against the current world champion. Due to pressure and disappointment, Carlsen slammed his fist on the table, which caused the chess pieces to fall. Despite his frustration, he still shook Dommaraju's hand and apologised for his tantrum.

Gukesh Also Shocked by His Victory

Gukesh Dommaraju, the youngest-ever world chess champion, sealed a 3-0 record against Carlsen, allowing him to secure his first classical victory against the five-time world chess champion. For Gukesh, his win against Magus was a momentous victory that he wasn't expecting to happen.

'99 out of 100 times, I would lose. Just a lucky day!' said Carlsen via CNN Sports.

'First classical win against Magnus, I mean, not the way I wanted it to be, but OK, I'll take it,' he added.

Gukesh Dommaraju clarified that being the world champion doesn't mean being the best player in the world. He also believes that Magnus Carlsen is still the number 1 chess player and that he will always be motivated by him.

Dommaraju's latest win placed him in third place at 8.5. Meanwhile, Magnus Carlsen is at 9.5 points, retaining his position at the top spot tied with Italian-American chess grandmaster Fabiano Caruana at the chess tournament. The Norway Chess 2025 tournament will last until 6 June 2025.

How Many Times Has Magnus Carlsen Lost?

There's no official report or data showing the total losses of Magnus Carlsen. But, it is estimated that he has been defeated over 860 times. This means that on average, he can lose 1 game in 7 matches. In classical games, Magnus' losses are approximately 15% of all his matches.

Aside from his defeat against Gukesh Dommaraju, Carlsen also has other notable losses. These include the following.

2019 Sinquefield final against Ding Liren

2021 World Cup semi-final against Yan Sist (aka Jan Duda)

2010 Tal Memorial tournament against ex-world champion Vladimir Kramnik

2012 World Chess Champion against Viswanathan Anand by withdrawal

The losses of Magnus Carlsen clearly show that even the best of the best can be defeated. There will always be another person who can challenge his greatness.