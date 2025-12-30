In the ever-evolving landscape of college basketball, Baylor University's head coach Scott Drew has found himself at the centre of a heated debate. The Bears' decision to sign James Nnaji, a 21-year-old Nigerian centre who was selected 31st overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, has sparked widespread controversy.

Despite his professional status, the NCAA granted Nnaji four years of eligibility, as he never featured in an NBA or G League match. This move, announced on Christmas Eve, has drawn sharp rebukes from fellow coaches, analysts, and fans alike.

Drawing from a detailed report in college basketball news, Drew's defence highlights the need for adaptation in a sport grappling with blurred lines between amateur and professional realms.

The Unconventional Recruitment

Nnaji's journey to Baylor is anything but typical. Standing at 7 feet (213.4 cm) tall, the young talent bypassed traditional high school or junior college routes, opting instead for a direct path to the pros.

Yet, under current NCAA rules, his lack of game time in the NBA preserved his collegiate options. This eligibility ruling—described by some as a loophole—allows players like Nnaji to 'step back' into university basketball.

Baylor, currently boasting a 10-2 record, sees this as an opportunity to bolster their roster ahead of the Big 12 opener against TCU on 3 January. Although Nnaji sat out the Bears' dominant 124-61 victory over Arlington Baptist, Drew expressed optimism about his debut, emphasising the player's potential impact.

Drew's Rationale for Adaptation

At the heart of Drew's justification is a pragmatic approach to modern college hoops. 'We're going to adapt to put our programme in the best position to be successful, because that's what we get paid to do,' he told reporters.

Previously opposed to granting eligibility to G League alumni, Drew now views such decisions as necessary evolution. He noted that several undrafted international players are competing in NCAA programmes this season, underscoring a shifting paradigm.

'We don't make the rules,' Drew added. 'I just know they told us he could play, so I'm happy.' This stance reflects a coach prioritising programme success amid regulatory uncertainty.

Santa Claus is delivering mid season acquisitions…this s*** is crazy!! 🤪 — Dan Hurley (@dhurley15) December 24, 2025

Backlash from the Coaching Fraternity

The signing has not gone unchallenged. Prominent figures such as Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Gonzaga's Mark Few, and UConn's Dan Hurley have voiced strong disapproval. Izzo labelled the eligibility 'ridiculous' and 'embarrassing,' directing blame at the NCAA's committees for failing to safeguard the sport's integrity.

'If that's what we're going to, shame on the NCAA,' he remarked, suggesting coaches are merely reacting to flawed guidelines. Hurley, in a blunt post on X, called the situation 'crazy,' advocating for college basketball to remain a domain for high school and junior college prospects, not a retreat for pros.

Drew, however, revealed a cordial exchange with Izzo, describing it as a 'great conversation' where they aligned on most issues but diverged on immediate adaptations.

Head coach Scott Drew responds to the criticism surrounding the mid-season addition of James Nnaji, a former NBA Draft pick:



"Until we get to collective bargaining, I don't think we can come up with rules that are agreeable or enforceable ... We're always going to adapt to put… pic.twitter.com/Rki7CieyI9 — Baylor Bears on SicEm365 (@SicEm365) December 29, 2025

Tom Izzo on James Nnaji enrolling at Baylor:



"I'm a little surprised. I've got a call in to Scott (Drew). I'm anxious to see what he tells me. If we're dipping into guys who were drafted to the NBA... shame on the NCAA. And shame on the coaches, too" 😳pic.twitter.com/5nyS4jp1sC — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 27, 2025

Precedents and Broader Implications

Nnaji's case is not isolated. The Athletic pointed out similar instances, including Santa Clara's Thierry Darlan, who gained two years of eligibility after G League stints, and Louisville's London Johnson, with professional experience across multiple teams.

Even in women's basketball, Kansas State's Nastja Claessens, picked 30th in the 2024 WNBA Draft, is suiting up this season. Drew pointed to these examples to illustrate the NCAA's inconsistent yet permissive stance.

He argued that without collective bargaining, enforceable rules remain elusive, forcing coaches to 'adjust and adapt.' This trend raises questions about the future of amateurism in college sports, potentially reshaping recruitment strategies and competitive balance.

While critics decry the erosion of traditional pathways, Drew's defence positions Baylor as forward-thinking. As the Bears navigate this controversy, Nnaji's integration could prove pivotal, symbolising either innovation or a slippery slope for the NCAA. With the sport in flux, adaptation may indeed be the key to survival.