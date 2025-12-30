Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic limped off the court after injuring his left knee during the team's 147-123 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night, sparking widespread concern about his health and the team's season.

The three-time NBA MVP will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, according to ESPN, after collapsing in visible pain just seconds before halftime.

The incident immediately fuelled questions online about whether Jokic could be facing a long-term or even season-ending injury. Within minutes of his exit, social media platforms lit up with messages of support and fear from fans worried about Denver's title hopes without their franchise cornerstone.

Moment of Injury Captured During Heat Match

The injury occurred with around three seconds remaining in the second quarter. Jokic was positioned under the basket to help defend a drive from Miami's Jaime Jaquez Jr. when teammate Spencer Jones accidentally stepped on his left foot, causing his knee to buckle, as reported by ESPN. The Nuggets star immediately crumpled to the floor, clutching the leg in pain.

The Serbian centre was assisted to his feet and made his way to the locker room unaided, though he was visibly limping. He did not return for the second half, and the Nuggets provided no official update on his condition after the game.

Before leaving, Jokic had already delivered an impressive first half with 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds, continuing the form that had put him firmly in early MVP discussions.

Nikola Jokic went down with an apparent leg injury vs. the Heat. pic.twitter.com/4kPf9HAOt8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 30, 2025

Fans Flood X and Reddit With Concern

Moments after the footage spread across highlight reels and fan pages, worried supporters flooded X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit asking whether this could be the kind of injury that ends a season. Phrases like 'please not season-ending' and 'not our MVP' trended among Nuggets fans overnight.

Many noted the irony that Jokic's injury came just as Denver was managing a string of other absences.

Some supporters shared clips of the moment his knee appeared to give way, while others posted messages of hope alongside memes of the team 'praying to the basketball gods'.

The collective anxiety underscored Jokic's value not only to the Nuggets but to the NBA's Western Conference race.

Injury Compounds Denver's Existing Struggles

Denver entered the Miami game already short-handed, missing three regular starters. Christian Braun sat out with a left ankle sprain, Aaron Gordon was sidelined with a hamstring strain, and Cameron Johnson remained out for knee injury management.

Jokic's leadership and consistency have been crucial in keeping the Nuggets competitive amid the setbacks.

Heading into Monday's game, he was averaging 29.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 11.1 assists per outing, maintaining a near triple-double average for the second consecutive season.

Miami coach Erik Spoelstra praised Jokic's performance before tip-off, calling his recent run 'really remarkable'. That remark gained poignancy hours later as Denver's fears deepened following his exit.

Team Awaits MRI as NBA Community Holds Its Breath

The Nuggets have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the severity of the injury. The team's medical staff will await MRI results before determining next steps.

Across the league, players and analysts have echoed the hope that the setback is minor. The Nuggets are scheduled to face the Phoenix Suns next, but Jokic's status remains uncertain.

Until the MRI results are released, fans continue to speculate online — many asking the same urgent question: is it a season-ending injury for the NBA's most valuable player?