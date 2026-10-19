Just when Ben Simmons appeared ready to put years of injury struggles behind him, another devastating setback has brought his NBA comeback to an abrupt halt. The 30-year-old Sacramento Kings guard has torn his right Achilles tendon, just weeks after signing a $3.5 million (£2.6 million approximately) contract to revive his career.

With surgery ahead and another season potentially lost, the latest blow raises an uncomfortable question: Is Ben Simmons retiring, or can the former three-time All-Star overcome yet another serious injury?

The Kings confirmed on Sunday, 18 October, that Simmons suffered the injury during a live practice drill. An MRI confirmed the tear, with the injury expected to sideline him for the entire 2026–27 NBA season.

Is Ben Simmons Retiring After His Latest Injury?

Despite the severity of his latest injury, Simmons has not announced plans to retire from professional basketball. Instead, the Kings guard addressed the setback in an emotional Instagram statement, insisting that his playing career was not finished.

'I've faced challenges before that tested me mentally, physically and emotionally, and I've found a way through every single one of them,' Simmons wrote. 'This injury is another chapter in my journey, not the end of my story.'

He acknowledged the frustration of another prolonged absence after working to return to competitive basketball.

'It's never easy being away from the game I love, especially after everything it took to get back here,' he added.

His comments suggest he intends to pursue another comeback, although no recovery timetable has been confirmed.

Injury History Includes Multiple Back Surgeries

The Achilles tear represents another major setback in a career repeatedly disrupted by injuries. Selected first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2016 NBA Draft, Simmons missed his entire rookie season because of a foot injury before establishing himself as a three-time All-Star.

His injury problems intensified after his departure from Philadelphia.

Simmons underwent back surgery in May 2022 to address a herniated disc, following a season in which he did not make an NBA appearance. Recurring back problems subsequently limited his availability with the Brooklyn Nets. In March 2024, he underwent another operation to address nerve impingement in his lower back. He appeared in just 15 games during the 2023–24 season and missed the entire 2025–26 campaign while recovering from lingering physical problems.

$3.5M Sacramento Kings Comeback Cut Short

Simmons' latest injury comes after Sacramento offered him an opportunity to rebuild his NBA career. The Kings agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract (approximately £2.6 milion) on 4 September after Simmons impressed general manager Scott Perry during a workout in Mimi.

He subsequently underwent medical examinations and another workout in Sacramento, earning the confidence of coach Doug Christie and the team's basketball staff.

The Kings envisioned Simmons providing versatile defensive cover and supporting rookie point guard Darius Acuff Jr. His preseason performances offered encouragement, including a 14-point outing against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. However, Sunday's injury ended those plans before Sacramento's regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.

When Will Ben Simmons Return?

Sacramento has confirmed that Simmons requires surgery but has not announced when he could return to basketball. The injury leaves the Kings without a veteran playmaker they had hoped would strengthen their rotation.

For Simmons, the immediate priority is another rehabilitation process following years of interrupted seasons. His latest statement nevertheless maintained a determined tone: 'I've been knocked down before, and I've always found a way to get back up. This time will be no different.'