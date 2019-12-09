In a career-high performance, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons scored only the second three-pointer of his career. In their 141-94 blowout win against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Saturday night, Simmons posted 34 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 assists. The highlight of the game is not just his career-high scoring but his incredible 12-14 shooting, including 1 of 1 from beyond the arc.

His first ever three-pointer was made last week in their win against the New York Knicks. Prior to that, the prolific guard never made a successful three-point shot since he started playing in the NBA in 2017. He averaged 16.9 points a game last season and zero from the three-point line.

Simmons was criticized for his aversion to ranged shots. He shot 0-11 in the entire 2017-2018 season, the most he has ever done in his career. Last season, Simmons shot 0-6. This year, he only attempted four so far. The difference is. he made two of them. The young guard is known for his slashing drives and shoots 55% on the field. It is even higher if we only count his two-point attempts. Fans are already speculating how much his game could improve the moment he gains the confidence to shoot and make three-pointers. In their game against Cleveland, Simmons didn't disappoint and showed exactly how much potential the young guard has as an NBA player with ranged shots. He scored twice his game average and finished with 34 points.

According to Fox Sports Australia, the game against the Cavaliers went smoothly for the 76ers. Mike Score and Trey Burke added 21 points, and Tobias Harris scored 15. Reserve Kyle O'Quinn added another 10. The 76ers started the game scoring 36 points in the first quarter while the Cavaliers can only manage half, scoring 18 points. In the second quarter, the 76ers scored an incredible 41 points, while the Cavaliers managed just another 18. The first half ended with the 76ers ahead 41 points.

In spite of early injuries in the season, the 76ers now have a 16-7 record and are 5th place in the Eastern Conference.