Most people think Bitcoin is suitable for traders and investors only. However, more and more people are embracing this cryptocurrency. The recent publicity the media has given this cryptocurrency has enhanced its popularity among people from all walks of life. Today, almost everybody knows about and wants to use Bitcoin.

If you travel more often, Bitcoin might be an ideal option for you. That's because it may eliminate the risks of traveling with fiat money. Today, Bitcoin is acceptable in many financial markets and institutions globally. What's more, you can use this cryptocurrency for international and local travels.

And if you run out of Bitcoin balance, you can use Bitcoin Era to purchase this cryptocurrency using fiat money from your bank account. That means you don't have to worry about running out of money to spend during international and local travels when you use Bitcoin.

Essentially, Bitcoin has remarkable potentials that travelers can exploit. Here's what travelers should know about using Bitcoin to travel the world.

Bitcoin Explained

Bitcoin is a unique and new form of money. Satoshi Nakamoto introduced this digital currency back in 2009. And this means Bitcoin is a relatively young innovation. This cryptocurrency operates like a government-issued currency that people use to make purchases, pay bills, and send across borders.

However, Bitcoin is only available digitally. That means you can't have Bitcoin in a physical form. Unlike coins and bills that people keep inside their purses, pockets, and wallets, this cryptocurrency has special storage known as a Bitcoin wallet.

Benefits of Bitcoin for Travelers

Bitcoin can benefit travelers in myriad ways. If you love traveling the world, here's why you should embrace this virtual currency.

Direct Flight Booking

Many people may be unfamiliar with this option. However, many airlines worldwide accept Bitcoin payments for flights. Examples of airlines that accept Bitcoin payments include Far Eastern Air, FlyPeach, Virgin Galactic, and AirBaltic. With such airlines, you can travel to many destinations paying for flights with Bitcoin.

Convert Money to Local Currency

When traveling, many people have difficulties exchanging money to the local currencies. That's because they have to find money changers and get the best rates possible. For some people, converting and carrying local cash around is not easy. And that's where Bitcoin comes in.

Being a digital currency means you can take Bitcoin anywhere. Once you've downloaded and installed a Bitcoin wallet on a laptop or a smartphone, you can access your funds anytime, anywhere. And many cryptocurrency marketplaces offer many ways for trading Bitcoin for fiat cash. That means you can easily trade Bitcoin for your preferred local currency.

Additionally, you can use Bitcoin ATM that works like a fiat money ATM. Close to 71 countries have Bitcoin AMTs that support even other cryptocurrencies.

Shop with Bitcoin

In addition to paying for hotel accommodation and flight tickets with Bitcoin, you can use this cryptocurrency to pay for items like food. Some restaurants and fast-food chains allow travelers to pay using Bitcoin.

Also, you can use Bitcoin to shop for items at your travel destination. And if you don't find a store that accepts this digital currency, you can use a crypto exchange that allows you to trade it for local currency or gift cards.

Plan Trips with Travel Agencies

Some travel agencies allow travelers to pay for services using Bitcoin. That means you can use this virtual currency to pay for flight tickets and hotel accommodations. Nevertheless, check with your favorite travel agency to find out whether it accepts Bitcoin.

Bitcoin enables travelers to make fast and straightforward payments. That's because you can receive, send, store, and even monitor your funds from a smartphone. And this flexibility makes Bitcoin a good option for most travelers.