Jessica Pegula's unexpected exit at the 2025 French Open has reignited serious concern over the rise of betting-fuelled abuse in professional tennis. The world No. 3 was subjected to a barrage of violent online messages from punters who lost money on her match, exposing a growing crisis that is escalating with every Grand Slam.

'Hopefully Your Child Dies': Pegula Shares Disturbing Messages

Following her loss to French wildcard Lois Boisson, Pegula received dozens of hate-filled messages. One read: 'Hopefully your first-born child will be a stillbirth.' Another wrote: 'Your dog is better off without this loser' (The Sun).

Even a serious death threat flagged by her family's NHL team failed to shock her. 'That's it? I get those all the time,' she said in a now-viral Instagram story.

Pegula called out 'delusional' bettors and warned that abuse comes regardless of whether she wins or loses. She added: 'People say "just log off", but our careers and sponsorships depend on visibility. We have no choice.'

Why Tennis Stars Are Easy Targets for Gambling Rage

Tennis players are particularly vulnerable to online abuse due to the individual nature of the sport. Unlike team sports, where blame is diffused, individual losses directly impact bettors' money.

According to Madison.com, an alarming 48% of all tennis-related online abuse now comes from gamblers disappointed by match outcomes.

Several factors drive this increase in abuse:

The rise of in-play betting, which allows punters to wager constantly as matches unfold.

Unrestricted social media access to players, making it easy to target them directly.

Weak enforcement measures, meaning most abusers remain anonymous and unpunished.

Pegula's experience highlights how today's players are expected to maintain a strong online presence despite facing harassment, often at the expense of their own mental health.

Roland Garros Trials AI to Stop Hate Before It Reaches Players

In response to mounting criticism, the French Open introduced a new AI abuse filter to intercept violent messages before players see them. The system scans posts and flags threatening content in real time, automatically blocking harmful messages.

Other proposed safety measures include:

Round-the-clock mental health support available during major tournaments.

Stronger legal partnerships to track and prosecute abusive users.

Greater accountability from social media platforms to police hate speech.

However, some players argue these solutions are still reactive rather than preventative, calling for a broader cultural shift within tennis and betting industries.

Online Abuse Is Causing Real-World Harm

This is not the first time a leading player has spoken out about online abuse. Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Caroline Garcia have all spoken candidly about the emotional impact of hateful messages.

'This is trauma. This shouldn't be part of the job', Jessica Pegula wrote on social media, echoing a growing sentiment among players.

'We shouldn't have to accept this to play the sport we love'.

The relentless pressure to perform, remain visible, and withstand public scrutiny is contributing to increasing levels of anxiety and burnout in professional tennis. While exact figures are hard to verify, mental health experts warn that a significant proportion of WTA players receive abusive or threatening messages each season, highlighting the urgent need for stronger safeguards.

The £70 Billion Industry Behind the Hate

The global online gambling market is projected to reach approximately £95–£100 billion (US $120–125 billion) by 2027, up from an estimated $65–80 billion today. While this boom delivers huge profits to bookmakers and broadcasters, growing evidence links it to addiction and psychological harm.

Although tennis has grappled with betting-related corruption and abuse for years, experts warn the sport now faces heightened reputational risk. Without decisive safeguards, tennis risks deterring emerging talent and eroding public trust, especially if betting-fuelled harassment or match-fixing continues unchecked.