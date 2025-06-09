Coco Gauff's stunning French Open victory was the headline moment and yet a comment from Aryna Sabalenka after the match sparked discussion. Following her three-set defeat in the final, Sabalenka reportedly suggested that Iga Swiatek might have won the title if she had advanced instead. Gauff firmly replied, 'I don't agree'.

Her response not only defended her achievement but also underscored her growing stature and confidence within the competitive landscape of women's tennis, reflecting her emergence as one of the sport's leading figures.

Gauff Outplays Sabalenka in Roland Garros Final

Gauff clinched her second Grand Slam title with a 6–7 (5–7), 6–2, 6–4 victory over the world No 1 at Roland Garros. Throughout the match, she broke Sabalenka's serve six times, pushing the Belarusian to commit 70 unforced errors. According to official WTAstatistics, Gauff won 73% of points at the net and landed 29 winners.

The 21-year-old American became the first woman from the United States to win the French Open since Serena Williams in 2015. This win follows her 2023 US Open title and her 2024 WTA Finals success.

'I Don't Agree': Gauff Challenges Sabalenka's Claim

After the match, Sabalenka was quoted as saying:

'If Iga had beaten me in the semi-final, she probably would have won this final'.

Gauff countered this statement directly:

'I don't agree. I played Iga in Madrid and won 6–1, 6–1. Anything can happen in a final'.

While Gauff has indeed turned her rivalry around against Swiatek, winning two of their last four encounters after initially losing seven consecutive matches, the exact strategic implications of Sabalenka's remark remain a matter of interpretation.

Fans and commentators quickly voiced their support for Gauff, with many describing Sabalenka's comments as dismissive of Gauff's performance.

Match Statistics Highlight Gauff's Tactical Edge

Match data emphasises Gauff's strong return game and tactical maturity. She saved five of seven break points and adjusted her approach mid-match to take control.

'I knew I had to stay aggressive and trust my plan,' Gauff said during her post-match interview.

Career Milestones and Broader Impact

Gauff's triumph marks significant milestones: two Grand Slam titles, nine WTA titles overall, and career earnings now exceeding approximately £11.5 million ($14.7 million). She has also become one of the few women in recent years to defeat a reigning world No 1 in a Slam final after losing the opening set.

Beyond statistics, Gauff has spoken about her desire to inspire others:

'I want to be more than a tennis player, I want to represent people who feel unseen'.

This victory signals a potential shift in women's tennis, with a new generation of younger players like Gauff increasingly challenging and disrupting the dominance of established champions. It highlights the rising depth and competitiveness in the sport, suggesting that the landscape of women's tennis is evolving rapidly.

Future Plans and Preparations

It is understood that Gauff is likely to participate in the Berlin Open later this month as part of her preparation for Wimbledon. Her coach, Pere Riba, reportedly noted the importance of balancing peak performance with recovery during a demanding clay-court season.

'We are reviewing her schedule to ensure she maintains her form while recovering properly,' Riba said in a recent interview.