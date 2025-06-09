Veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot sustained an injury during Chicago's 79–52 home defeat to the Indiana Fever on Saturday 7 June. According to team announcements, an MRI scan revealed a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her right knee, ruling her out for the remainder of the season.

The injury is a significant blow for the Sky, who hoped Vandersloot's presence would help stabilise a team in transition.

How Vandersloot's Injury Occurred in Front of Thousands

Vandersloot went down early in the first quarter while driving into the basket. Reports from the game indicate her right knee buckled awkwardly, causing immediate pain. She was helped off the court by trainers and did not return to play.

The team confirmed the injury on their official X account the following day, stating:

'Courtney Vandersloot underwent an MRI that revealed a torn ACL in her right knee. She will miss the remainder of the 2025 season'.

Why Losing Vandersloot Could Derail Chicago's Season

Vandersloot was averaging approximately:

10.6 points per game

5.3 assists

1.6 steals

She is the franchise leader in assists, steals, and total games played, and her leadership has been central to the Sky's on-court identity.

Coach Tyler Marsh commented on the loss:

'She's the heartbeat of this team. We will need to find new ways to compete without her'.

Chicago Sky's Early Struggles: A Record of 2–5

The Sky's season has been challenging. Their current 2–5 record places them near the bottom of the WNBA standings. Saturday's loss was particularly stark:

The Sky shot just 32.1% from the field

Committed 21 turnovers

Had no players score in double figures

By contrast, Indiana had four players scoring in double figures led by Kelsey Mitchell with 17 points, 2 assists and a steal.

This defeat highlighted the team's offensive struggles and defensive lapses.

Who Will Step Up for the Sky Moving Forward?

With Vandersloot sidelined, much depends on younger players and the team's depth. Rookie Hailey Van Lith is expected to take on more responsibility at point guard, though she is still adjusting to the league's pace.

Key contributors who will be asked to elevate their game include:

Ariel Atkins, leading the team with approximately 13.7 points per game

Angel Reese, whose scoring average has reportedly dipped to around 9.1 points

Kamilla Cardoso, who has struggled for consistency in recent matches

There are suggestions that the team may explore mid-season trades, free-agent signings, or increase the minutes of bench players to compensate.

Fans Rally Around Vandersloot After Injury

Support for Vandersloot quickly poured in on social media. The Sky's Instagram post about her injury garnered over 50,000 likes and thousands of comments.

Vandersloot herself posted a message on X, stating:

'This is tough. But I've been through worse. I'll be back. Thank you, Skytown'.

What the Future Holds for the Chicago Sky and the WNBA

Without Vandersloot, the Sky face a tough road ahead in the highly competitive Eastern Conference. Their next series of games are against several teams with winning records.

If they cannot quickly find a new rhythm, their hopes of reaching the playoffs may diminish.

However, the season is far from over, and the Sky have opportunities to regroup and rally around emerging leaders.

For those following the WNBA, this injury underscores the fragility of success and the importance of depth in professional basketball.