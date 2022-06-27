A man has received life-threatening injuries in a possible gas explosion that destroyed a house in Birmingham and damaged at least three others in its vicinity on Sunday.

The man, who was in the house at the time of the blast, is being treated in Queen Elizabeth Hospital. The incident occurred at just around 20:30 BST on Dulwich Road, in the Kingstanding area of the city. It is believed to have been caused by a gas explosion, according to West Midlands Fire Service.

Four others also received minor injuries in the incident and were discharged later, according to a report in the BBC.

According to West Midlands police, one house has been destroyed and other properties have been significantly affected. Vehicles parked near the property were also damaged in the blast.

A total of six fire tenders along with responders from Cadent Gas and the National Grid rushed to the site after residents reported the explosion to police at about 8:40 pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the police have closed Dulwich Road and surrounding roads, and have urged people to stay away. "Please help us by avoiding the area," read a statement.

"There are reports of casualties but the number and severity of their injuries is unknown at this time. Those evacuated will be told where to meet," West Midlands police said earlier. "People in the area must immediately follow the instructions of first responders," they added.

Rick Payne, a city councillor for the ward, told PA news agency: "The police are just saying that there's quite a lot of houses damaged as a result – probably up to five or six houses. The house itself, where the explosion occurred, has physically been destroyed. Houses either side have, partially. Then the houses further along the street have been damaged collaterally from the blast."

The videos from the incident that have now gone viral on social media platforms show houses in huge flames, damaged properties and a large pile of debris. Six houses in the area have been completely evacuated as authorities try to establish the exact cause of the explosion.