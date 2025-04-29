Following the UK government's formal response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry in 2024, scrutiny has intensified around fire safety standards—especially the role of signage in emergency evacuation. While legislation such as the Fire Safety Act 2021 aimed to address critical failures in high-risk buildings, new research suggests many workplaces remain vulnerable due to outdated or poorly maintained fire signs.

Data from industry sources indicates that ineffective signage can delay evacuation times by up to 30% in complex or low-visibility environments. In a crisis, this time difference can be the line between safe escape and potential injury.

'Many organisations believe they're compliant because signs are present,' says Paul Kurton, Seton Signs Product Manager from Seton, a UK-based specialist in workplace safety. 'But if those signs are damaged, poorly placed, or not visible in an emergency, they may not serve their purpose at all.'

Government Pushes for Stronger Compliance—But Gaps Remain

The Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people in 2017, exposed fundamental flaws in building safety oversight. Among the 46 recommendations from Phase 1 of the Inquiry were clearer responsibilities around evacuation planning, fire signage, and resident communication. In March 2024, the government responded in full, committing to legal reforms and enforcement action where risk assessments or signage are found lacking.

Under current law, including the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005, fire exit routes must be indicated clearly with signage that is 'visible, durable and legible.' Yet findings from recent workplace audits reveal that many businesses fail to meet these minimum standards—particularly in older buildings or facilities that have undergone renovations without signage updates.

Common issues include signs blocked by shelving or furniture, faded text, poor lighting, or missing directional arrows. In some environments, signage is inconsistent, leading to confusion in high-pressure scenarios such as fire drills or actual evacuations.

'Fire safety isn't static,' adds Kurton. 'If you've changed your layout, added new partitions, or updated your exits, your signage must follow suit.'

Poor Visibility can Increase Risk During Blackouts or Smoke

One of the more concerning findings across fire safety reviews is the lack of visibility under emergency conditions. In smoke-filled corridors or during power outages, standard printed signs may be hard to see. Experts recommend the use of photoluminescent signage, which glows in low light and remains readable when conventional lighting fails.

A review of evacuation simulations in healthcare and manufacturing environments showed that employees responded faster and with greater accuracy when photoluminescent signage was in place. According to workplace trials cited in a Seton report, this type of signage reduced evacuation time by an average of 24% when compared to standard signs under the same conditions.

Despite this, photoluminescent materials are not yet mandated across all UK sectors, leaving a patchwork of implementation based largely on employer discretion and budget.

Can you Spot the Non-compliant Sign?

Fire safety experts are now advocating for broader awareness campaigns to help facilities managers and employers identify sub-standard signage. In one internal test conducted across five UK business sites, more than 40% of fire exit signs were found to be non-compliant with ISO 7010—the international standard for safety signs.

Some lacked proper colour contrast. Others used symbols no longer recommended under the updated specifications. A few had arrows pointing in incorrect directions due to outdated floorplans.

'Increasingly, we're encouraging companies to audit their signage with fresh eyes,' says Kurton. 'Even a simple walkthrough can reveal missing or misleading signs that may not have been noticed in years.'

A growing number of safety professionals are also using quizzes and internal challenges to help staff recognise and report signage issues. These awareness campaigns are being treated not just as compliance checks, but as opportunities to engage employees in their own safety.

From Meeting Obligations to Prioritising Readiness

While compliance remains a legal obligation, safety specialists argue that the true goal of emergency signage should be rapid recognition and response—not just meeting the minimum requirement. With more than 22,000 fires reported in non-dwelling buildings across the UK in 2023, the importance of swift and orderly evacuation is evident.

Experts are calling for a shift in workplace culture—from seeing signage as static assets to treating them as part of a dynamic safety system. This includes regular maintenance, audits, and staff briefings to test whether signs still make sense in evolving physical spaces.

'If signage can't be seen, can't be understood, or can't guide you out in an emergency, it's not doing its job,' says the Seton representative. 'That's a risk we can and should fix.'

As enforcement tightens in response to Grenfell's legacy, and as new standards evolve, fire signage is emerging as one of the most overlooked—but vital—components of workplace safety.