Detroit Pistons All-Star Blake Griffin is set to play for the first time this season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. The number one draft pick of the Los Angeles Clippers back in 2009 has suffered from several injuries throughout his NBA career. He missed the 2009-2010 season due to an injured knee. This year, he missed the first three weeks of the regular season due to knee and hamstring injuries.

In spite of his injury troubles over the years, Griffin was named in the All-Star team five times. With his help, the Clippers reached the playoffs from 2012-2017, one of the best performances of the franchise.

According to popculture.com, the Pistons announced last October that Griffin will not play at the start of the season and will continue rehabilitation. On Monday, November 11, he will finally be able to start earning his paycheck.

The Pistons are still not at full strength. Former MVP Derrick Rose is another player stricken with injuries. However, Pistons coach Dwane Casey claims that he will be back soon. According to CBS Sports, Rose played well for the Pistons at the start of the season, but missed the last few games due to his injury. Point guard Reggie Jackson is also expected to return by early December.

Griffin averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.4 assists last season. He did that with 46.2 shooting in the field. Derrick Rose is putting up 20.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists this season, with 56.2% shooting. Both players on the court together will do a lot in getting the Pistons a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

The Pistons currently have a 4-6 win-loss record. The team is in 9th place in the Eastern Conference behind the Charlotte Hornets, who also have a below 50% win-loss record. There are still over 70 games left for the season and a slow start doesn't end their hopes of entering the playoffs. The Boston Celtics and defending champions Toronto Raptors are the only teams dominating in the east. It's the same story in the Western Conference. It's still anybody's ballgame.