A business class passenger was kicked off an Air Canada flight Saturday after he became "disruptive" over not getting the meal option he wanted. The incident took place on Air Canada AC118 flight from Vancouver to Toronto and caused over five hours delay.

The unidentified passenger, who claimed he could not eat meat or gluten, threw a fit after learning that there were no fish meals available on the flight. According to a witness, who did not wish to be identified, the passenger verbally abused the flight attendants.

"He was very belligerent, very rude to the flight attendant. The flight attendant was very polite, she offered him several choices," the witness told CTV News.

The witness also said the passenger did not look like he was intoxicated.

"He was very calm and was like, 'If I don't get fish, there will be a problem. One way or another, I will get my fish, either you serve it to me or I will serve it to myself,'" the witness added.

The incident took place while the flight attendants were taking meal requests prior to the takeoff. The flight was then returned to the gate and the passenger was removed from the flight.

"The pilot came on the radio and said, 'Due to this delay of having to come back to the gate, the co-pilot and I have tapped out on our hours and we need to get you new pilots to get you to Toronto'," the witness said about the commotion after the passenger was kicked off the flight.

Confirming the incident, the airline said the plane was delayed due to a "disruptive passenger" and that since the original crew members were ending their day limit hours, the flight needed a new crew.

"We were all inconvenienced because this guy had a hissy fit over not being able to get fish," the witness said.

Several passengers took to Twitter to express their frustration.

"Our flight AC118 from YVR to Toronto was turned around on the runway and returned to gate due to an unruly passenger that didn't get the meal he wanted. This has caused serious issues for many of the hundreds of passengers. What will AC do to make it up to us?" a passenger tweeted.

"Stranded for Five hours because some jerk needed to be deplaned at last minute for disruptive behaviour. Thanks A------," another tweeted.

This article originally appeared in IBTimes US.