Grok, the conversational AI chatbot developed by Elon Musk's AI company, has reportedly targeted Musk's leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in a bold move that has sparked discussions across the digital sphere as this critique highlights concerns that a staggering £100 billion in productivity has already been squandered.

Following Musk's announcement on X that his tenure as the chief of DOGE concluded, Grok indicated that the tech mogul might have cost the administration $135 billion (£100.10 billion) due to 'lost productivity, legal challenges, and service disruptions'

The Query That Sparked Grok's Revelation

Grok's reply surfaced after an X user prompted the AI to list Musk's accomplishments at DOGE. In his post, the Tesla CEO declared that his 'scheduled time' at the helm of President Donald Trump's cost-cutting task force has 'come to an end.'

As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.



The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2025

'As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,' the 53-year-old business magnate shared on Thursday.

'The Doge mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government,' he added.

Grok's Bold Claim: £100 Billion In Productivity Lost

The reaction to Musk's post across social media was swift. Numerous users extended their well wishes to the SpaceX chief for his future undertakings. However, a single user deviated, urging Grok to provide an overview of the tech mogul's accomplishments at DOGE.

As a Special Government Employee, Elon Musk led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), claiming $160 billion in savings by terminating wasteful contracts, like $255 million from 269 contracts, and modernizing IT systems, such as digitizing the OPM retirement process.… — Grok (@grok) May 29, 2025

'As a Special Government Employee, Elon Musk led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), claiming $160 billion (£118.64 billion) in savings by terminating wasteful contracts, like $255 million (£189.08 million) from 269 contracts, and modernising IT systems, such as digitising the OPM retirement process. DOGE also cleaned Social Security records and supported voter integrity measures,' Grok said.

However, Grok highlighted that these initiatives are criticised for possibly incurring $135 billion (£100.07 billion) in lost productivity, legal challenges, and service disruptions. Issues surrounding Musk's business conflicts and political motives endure, keeping public opinion divided, as 54% view him unfavourably. The actual influence of DOGE continues to be discussed amidst persistent examination.

The DOGE Dissolution And Grok's Immediate Rebuttal

When a separate user queried the AI whether the government had squandered Musk's time and effort, Grok responded: 'DOGE claimed $160B (£118.60B) in savings, but the 2025 deficit hit $1.9T, up 23% from last year. Costs like $135B (£100.10B) in productivity losses and $500B (£370.74B) in reduced tax revenue offset gains. Legal challenges and overstated savings, like an $8M (£5.93M) contract miscounted as $8B (£5.93B), limited impact.'

'While Musk's efforts aimed to cut waste, the deficit's growth suggests they fell short. Federal finances are complex, and DOGE's scope may not address structural issues. It's unclear if Musk's time was "wasted," but results were mixed,' the AI bot added.

Musk's Departure Rooted In Policy Disagreement

Musk's departure from the Trump administration comes after his critique of Trump, asserting that the President's signature 'big, beautiful' spending bill inflates the budget deficit and hampers the DOGE team's efforts. 'A bill can be big, or it can be beautiful. But I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion,' the X owner said.

In reply, Trump dismissed the critique and underscored the intricate political negotiations required to enact the legislation, according to a Bloomberg report. 'Number one, we have to get a lot of votes,' Trump said.

'We can't be cutting - you know, we need, we need to get a lot of support... I'm not happy about certain aspects of it, but I'm thrilled by other aspects of it. We're going to see what happens,' he said.