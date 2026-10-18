Carrot Top thanked fans on Saturday, 17 October, saying he had 'felt your love' ahead of his first show back at the Luxor in Las Vegas after a September hospitalisation that led to cancelled performances.

The comedian, whose real name is Scott Christopher Thompson, is due to return to the Atrium Showroom at the Luxor Hotel & Casino on Monday, 19 October, at 8 p.m. Ticketmaster lists the performance at that venue and time.

Carrot Top Thanks Fans for Their Support

In an Instagram post, Thompson said he was 'truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes' he had received. He thanked those who had contacted him and said he had not been able to reply to everyone individually.

'Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know,' he wrote. Thompson added that he had 'felt your love' and appreciated each message, thanking supporters for being there for him during a difficult time. He did not give details about his treatment or describe the circumstances of his hospitalisation.

The post drew responses from fans and fellow performers, The Blast reported. One fan wrote, 'The world is too dark to be without you,' while another said, 'All I've seen online about you lately has been people's love for you. Please know the world has your back!' Comedian Howie Mandel posted, 'Love you buddy,' and actor Brad Garrett wrote, 'We love you!!! Welcome back!!'

The supportive comments followed an earlier statement from Schlicher, who said Thompson was receiving the care and support he needed. She added that his family and those closest to him were grateful for the concern and prayers, and asked for privacy. Her statement did not explain what had led to his hospitalisation.

Questions Remain Over September Hospitalisation

Thompson was hospitalised on 18 September. Schlicher said at the time that he was recovering in hospital and receiving care, but did not give a reason for his hospitalisation. PEOPLE later reported that police and lawyers' statements in court records described it as following a suicide attempt.

About a week after the hospitalisation, a source close to Thompson told PEOPLE that he was home with his family and doing well. The latest press release cited by The Blast described him as 'doing well, feeling healthy' ahead of his planned return.

Long-Running Las Vegas Residency Resumes

The return marks a resumption of Thompson's long-running Las Vegas residency. He has performed at the Luxor since 2005, giving the show a place in the city's entertainment schedule for more than two decades. In an interview with The Blast in early 2025, Thompson reflected on spending 40 years in comedy and called the longevity of his Las Vegas run 'breathtaking'.

Thompson has also described how the production has developed alongside changes in stage technology. He told The Blast that a video wall, which once displayed his logo, now helps deliver visual jokes and means he does not need to build every prop himself. He characterised the performance as a mix of stand-up, props, music, lighting and effects, designed to offer something different from a conventional stand-up set.

The press release said Thompson was looking forward to returning to making people laugh. His Instagram message offered thanks to those who had supported him, while his return announcement set out the date and venue for his next performance. The public statements have not provided further details about his treatment or the events that led to his hospitalisation.