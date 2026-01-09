Artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT are rapidly becoming part of everyday learning. It is quietly changing how students search for information, complete assignments and solve problems.

Although many educators welcome the efficiency, experts are increasingly questioning what this shift means for how young people learn to think.

Rather than causing immediate harm, the concern is more subtle. Researchers and education specialists warn that regular reliance on AI tools may gradually reshape how students think, easing away the struggle, reflection and uncertainty that help build strong critical thinking skills.

As generative AI tools, including ChatGPT, become embedded in schools and universities worldwide, the debate is shifting from whether students should use them to how their use may change learning itself.

From Search Engines to AI Companions

For decades, students relied on search engines to guide their research. Today, tools such as ChatGPT offer something different: direct answers, summaries and arguments delivered in seconds. According to ICEF Monitor, this shift is already changing how students explore universities, courses and academic subjects, with AI tools increasingly acting as the first point of contact rather than traditional search platforms.

Education analysts say this convenience comes with downsides. When answers arrive fully formed, students may spend less time evaluating sources, comparing perspectives, questioning assumptions or challenging what they are told. Over time, this can change how learners approach complex problems.

Experts argue that struggling through problems is how critical thinking develops, and without that struggle, students may not notice what they are losing.

A Slow Drift Towards Cognitive Dependence

Unlike plagiarism scandals or exam cheating, the impact of artificial intelligence is difficult to measure right away. Professionals describe a gradual process in which students lean on AI to structure arguments, refine language or generate ideas, even when they are capable of doing so themselves.

Research cited by Education Next suggests that AI can support learning when used intentionally, for example, by helping students prepare for debates or explore counterarguments. However, problems arise when AI becomes a default thinking partner rather than a support tool.

Educators worry that repeated reliance may weaken students' ability to handle uncertainty, tackle unclear problems, generate original ideas, and sustain attention through difficult tasks. The risk is not that students stop thinking altogether, but that they think less deeply and less independently.

Why Struggle Still Matters in Learning

Cognitive scientists have long argued that effortful learning strengthens understanding. Struggling through complex words, forming arguments and making mistakes are all part of building lasting knowledge.

The World Economic Forum has acknowledged this tension, noting that while AI can free up time for more human-centred learning, it must be used carefully. Without clear boundaries, tools designed to assist learning, such as ChatGPT, could instead undermine it.

Some educators are now redesigning assessments to focus on reasoning processes rather than final answers. Others are incorporating artificial intelligence openly into coursework, asking students to critique AI-generated responses to reinforce analytical skills.

Schools and Universities Seek Guidance

Governments and education authorities are still catching up. In the United Kingdom and across Europe, institutions are developing artificial intelligence policies that balance innovation with academic integrity, often with limited evidence to guide decisions.

Universities face particular pressure as international students increasingly expect AI-enhanced learning environments. At the same time, employers continue to demand graduates who can think critically, solve unfamiliar problems and communicate independently.

Experts say transparency and digital literacy are essential. Students need to understand not only how to use AI, but when not to rely on it.

A Defining Moment for Modern Education

The rise of ChatGPT has forced education systems to reckon. The question is no longer whether artificial intelligence belongs in classrooms, but how its presence will shape the minds of the next generation.

As AI tools become more integrated into education, the line between assistance and dependence is becoming increasingly blurred. Educators must consider not just what students learn, but how they engage with ideas and develop reasoning skills.

If left unchecked, experts warn, AI could subtly recalibrate what students consider 'thinking' itself. The challenge for educators is to ensure technology supports learning without replacing the intellectual effort that makes education transformative.