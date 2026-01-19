Sienna Rose is an overnight sensation, topping the Viral Top 50 by Spotify three times, including the viral hit 'Into the Blue,' which had more than 6.5 million streams.

However, under her meteorical ascendancy, a rising suspicion is evident: that she is not a real person.

It is also being questioned by both industry experts and fans whether Rose is a real singer or an AI-generated artist that is meant to imitate human emotion.

Evidence points to artificial intelligence

There are various signs that Sienna Rose is AI-generated. Her pace of production, which consisted of more than 45 songs in the period between the end of September and the beginning of December, would even be a challenge to prolific human singers.

Plus, she has no social media presence, and her Instagram account is deactivated, showing an unnaturally homogenous feed of headshots that have ethereal lighting, which is characteristic of AI-generated images.

'I looked up her profile on Spotify and if you look at the "what fans like" section, it's full of RnB AI artists. All of them have only released music in 2025 and all of them have hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners. What the f*ck?' a Reddit user said in one thread.

'I went to her profile on Apple Music and it took me 5 seconds to realise it's AI. I haven't read the article yet. Three albums since October 2025 and all the pictures have that glossy quality typical of AI,' replied by another user.

Her songs portray common elements of jazz tones but also reveal some tell-tale traits, namely constant hissing sounds, which is one of the typical elements of the AI music programmes like Suno or Udio.

These sounds are due to the fact that AI models usually have white noise as their beginning and remove it, which unintentionally introduces errors that can be found with the help of mathematical analysis.

Scepticism of the listener, 'quite uncanny'

There have been inconsistencies in the minds of casual listeners. Others describe her as having uncanny vocals, with lyrics that are not nuanced and whose drum patterns are too homogenous.

The use of a generic sound and the repetitive and polished nature of the songs have confirmed to TikTok and Twitter users that she is probably AI.

Instances of this post on social media show an increasing level of suspicion as music critics note the uncanny valley effect, whose image or sound could be near human, but it is not capable of actual emotional resonance.

'The cover photos are lowkey giving AI imo and some vocals sound robotic idk .. After finding out that 'Moon Soul' is AI, I am skeptical of this artist too lmao,' a Reddit user said on a thread.

'Another AI artist to block. Thank you,' one user commented.

Celebrity adoption and disenchantment?

There are notable personalities who have interacted with her music regardless of the doubts. Selena Gomez was a pop singer who played the song by Rose, called 'Where Your Warmth Begins,' as a background to an Instagram story, which only led to even more questions when the song was then removed due to online speculation.

The fans had their disillusionment, wanted Rose to be true, and regretted losing the soul in her music. Controversy highlights the current interest in the direction of AI in the production of music and the possibility of substituting or even replacing human artists with digital artists.

The rise of AI artists

The rise of AI artists, like Sienna Rose, represents a more extensive music industry transformation. In Sweden, a Swedish artist known as Jacub, a song topping a chart, made AI-generated songs to be banned in official charts.

The simplicity and cheap nature of AI music creation is going to flood the market without considering the conventional ideas of art.

'In the next 10 years, we'll all just be carrying around AI assistants that will drum up whatever music we want from prompts. Sucks but companies will use this to cut costs. We are seriously cooked,' an online user commented.

The financial rewards are also substantial; it is estimated that Rose tracks bring in approximately £2,000 a week in royalty, which is comparable to other industries with high financial rewards but high workload such as K-pop, which invests hundreds of thousands of a group in one year.

'It's such bs. AI artists literally rely on their audiences not realizing that their work is AI generated. All album covers should have an disclaimer sticker a la Parental Advisory. If you're going to cheat to make art at least be transparent about it,' said one user.

Although Rose has been presented under a label known as Broke, which in the past was in controversy because of an AI-produced production using the voice of Jorja Smith, it is not certain how she came into being.

The BBC approached Broke and a different label, Nostalgic Records, which boasts of Rose being a storyteller of the heart and is based in London.

The industry is polarised: on one side, AI is perceived as a source of innovation, and on the other, this may bring about copyright infringement and loss of an authentic artist image.

According to a report by Deezer, AI-generated songs take about 34 percent of daily uploads, which is significantly higher as compared to 5 percent in a year and a half ago.