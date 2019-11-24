Chicago Bulls guard Zach Lavine has tied Stephen Curry's record of second-most three-pointers made in a game at 13. In their come from behind win against the Charlotte Hornets last Saturday, LaVine hit the final shot, giving the Bulls the win at 116-115.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Hornets. Their excellent performance in the third quarter gave them a five-point lead at the start of the fourth. It was a close tit for tat game with Charlotte keeping their five point lead with less than 15 seconds left in the game. The score was 110-155, with the Bulls having possession of the ball. Bulls guard Tomáš Satoranský hit an open three with nine seconds left to play. No timeouts were remaining, so the Hornets opted for a quick inbound play that's disrupted by the Bulls. LaVine got the loose ball run toward the three-point line and fired a fade away turn around shot and sunk it. It was his 13th three-pointer and a career-high of 49 points in a game.

According to CBS Sports, LaVine shot 13-17 from beyond the arc, the same percentage that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry shot when he made 13 three-pointers against the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016. At the time, it was the most three points made in one game in NBA History. The record was eventually broken by another Golden State Warriors player, Klay Thompson, on Oct 29, 2018, by hitting 14 three-point shots.

The previous record before Curry's stood for 11 years. It was held by Kobe Bryant at 12 three-pointers. LaVine is now tied with Curry, with the second most three-point shots made in an NBA game. Thompson holds the solo first place. Both Thompson and Curry are coached by Steve Kerr, a former Chicago Bulls player who currently holds the record as the best three-point percentage shooter in the NBA. He also previously held the record for best three-point percentage in a season, until it was broken by Kyle Korver in 2010.

Lavine's high scoring performance comes right after being criticized by their coach that they are not playing as well as they should.